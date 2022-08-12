SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Is it actually possible for an autistic person to become an attorney?

B: In Florida, US, there really is an autistic lawyer.

A: “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” will have allowed many people to gain an insight into autism.

Actress Park Eun-bin is pictured in a still from “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.” 韓星朴恩斌在《非常律師禹英?》劇照中。 Photo courtesy of Netflix 照片︰網飛提供

B: I cannot wait for the big finale next week.

A: 自閉症患者真的能擔任律師嗎？

B: 在美國的佛羅里達州，真的有一位「自閉症律師」耶。

A: 藉由《非常律師》這部戲，也讓更多人認識了自閉症。

B: 我好期待下週播出的大結局喔。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）