Fashion icon in the House: Nancy Pelosi’s chic wardrobe 裴洛西抵台「色票穿衣」掀討論！外媒：這是女性政治家的工具

Arriving on Aug. 2, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi shone out from the darkness in a pink pantsuit. Pelosi is famous for bringing her fashion A-game in punchy blazers and suits. Having a penchant for pops of color, the speaker often takes things a step further by coordinating her outfits from head to toe. Here are a few tips for building a chic wardrobe like Pelosi:

Matching shoes to your outfit: Pelosi’s outfit tells us there are three guidelines for choosing the right shoes. You can either match your shoe color with your outfit, your tops underneath or simply choose white shoes since they go with everything.

Coordinate accessory colors to your outfit: Pelosi is meticulous in this respect, to the extent that even her Apple Watch band matches her outfit color.

Thick necklaces is Pelosi’s signature accessory. 大分量感的項鍊是裴洛西穿搭的招牌特色。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

Penchant for thick necklaces: On many occasions, Pelosi is spotted with a strand of pearls or jewels on her neck. The principle is the same as the color-coordinating guideline for accessories.

Harper’s BAZAAR magazine in 2019 ran a feature article about Pelosi’s power wardrobe. The article pointed out that as a capable, professional female politician, Pelosi is savvy at using fashion as one of the tools in her kit to stand out in a male-dominated political arena.

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

美國眾議院議長裴洛西於八月二日率團抵台，一身淺粉紅色的西裝造型即便在暗夜中也十分亮眼。顏色鮮豔的西裝或套裝造型可說是裴洛西的個人穿衣招牌特色，色票式的彩虹七色都難不倒她，其實要能駕馭鮮豔的全身造型，透過裴洛西現身公開場合的造型可以觀察出一些撇步招數：

鞋履選擇有技巧：觀察裴洛西的造型可發現有三種選鞋方式，可以挑與服裝造型同色款、呼應內搭造型款或白色安全款。

配件不忘呼應顏色：裴洛西甚至細緻到連手上Apple Watch的錶帶顏色都有呼應服裝。

專愛大分量項鍊：裴洛西在許多不同場合中都可見她戴上大型的珍珠或寶石串珠項鍊，搭配原則與配件相同。

二○一九年時尚雜誌《BAZAAR》就曾報導過裴洛西的色彩穿衣哲學，文中指出像裴洛西這樣有能力地位的女性政治家，懂得利用時尚品味作為工具，讓自己在男性為主要競技場的政治世界中脫穎而出。

（自由時報）