Arriving on Aug. 2, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi shone out from the darkness in a pink pantsuit. Pelosi is famous for bringing her fashion A-game in punchy blazers and suits. Having a penchant for pops of color, the speaker often takes things a step further by coordinating her outfits from head to toe. Here are a few tips for building a chic wardrobe like Pelosi:
Matching shoes to your outfit: Pelosi’s outfit tells us there are three guidelines for choosing the right shoes. You can either match your shoe color with your outfit, your tops underneath or simply choose white shoes since they go with everything.
Coordinate accessory colors to your outfit: Pelosi is meticulous in this respect, to the extent that even her Apple Watch band matches her outfit color.
Penchant for thick necklaces: On many occasions, Pelosi is spotted with a strand of pearls or jewels on her neck. The principle is the same as the color-coordinating guideline for accessories.
Harper’s BAZAAR magazine in 2019 ran a feature article about Pelosi’s power wardrobe. The article pointed out that as a capable, professional female politician, Pelosi is savvy at using fashion as one of the tools in her kit to stand out in a male-dominated political arena.
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
美國眾議院議長裴洛西於八月二日率團抵台，一身淺粉紅色的西裝造型即便在暗夜中也十分亮眼。顏色鮮豔的西裝或套裝造型可說是裴洛西的個人穿衣招牌特色，色票式的彩虹七色都難不倒她，其實要能駕馭鮮豔的全身造型，透過裴洛西現身公開場合的造型可以觀察出一些撇步招數：
鞋履選擇有技巧：觀察裴洛西的造型可發現有三種選鞋方式，可以挑與服裝造型同色款、呼應內搭造型款或白色安全款。
配件不忘呼應顏色：裴洛西甚至細緻到連手上Apple Watch的錶帶顏色都有呼應服裝。
專愛大分量項鍊：裴洛西在許多不同場合中都可見她戴上大型的珍珠或寶石串珠項鍊，搭配原則與配件相同。
二○一九年時尚雜誌《BAZAAR》就曾報導過裴洛西的色彩穿衣哲學，文中指出像裴洛西這樣有能力地位的女性政治家，懂得利用時尚品味作為工具，讓自己在男性為主要競技場的政治世界中脫穎而出。
Go camping camp (n)「營」可用在許多地方，例如summer camp「夏令營」、boot camp「戰鬥營」、甚至concentration camp「集中營」也是用這個字；而Camp David「大衛營」則是美國總統度假的地方。此外，camp也可當動詞「紮營」，camping當名詞是「露營」，紮營的地點「營地」則是campsite。 Fans of the world-renowned rock band, Crazy Noise, camped out the night before the band’s first concert in Europe. （世界知名搖滾樂團Crazy Noise的歌迷，在樂團首場歐洲演唱會的前一晚，就在外紮營徹夜等待。） Rebecca and I met at a summer camp in Florida when we were 12 years old. （十二歲那年，我和瑞貝卡在佛羅里達州的夏令營首次相遇。） 露營重要須知 若想在國家公園內露營，需要事先登記或申請許可證（permit），也因為在野外過夜，要準備充足的裝備與食物，重要配備像是帳篷、手電筒、睡袋…等，或者有些營地也有提供camping gear「露營裝備」的租借服務，gear是「設備」的意思，與equipment同義；此外，腳踏車或汽車的變速段數也可用gear來形容。 The demonstration video on the company’s Web site shows customers how to use bicycle gears properly. （公司網頁的示範影片展示如何正確使用腳踏車的變速設備。） Smith & Smith Outdoors offers a collection of rental camping gear such as tents, trekking poles, sleeping bags and so on. （史密斯戶外用品店提供一系列的露營用具租借，例如帳篷、登山杖、睡袋…等。） 手電筒的美式英文是flashlight，這個字同時也可解釋為「（手機或相機中的）閃光燈」。要注意「手電筒」在英式英文裡是torch (n)，在美式英文中torch則是「火把」的意思，因此奧運開幕式的火炬就稱為Olympic Torch。 It’s important to include a battery-powered flashlight, bottled water, and non-perishable food in the emergency survival kit. （在緊急救難袋中放置一個電池供電的手電筒，瓶裝水和不容易腐壞的食物是很重要的。） 搭帳篷（pitch a tent）也是露營的重要過程，pitch可當動詞或名詞，而且有多重字義，pitch在這裡是「搭」，也就是put up的意思。此外pitch也可解釋為「投擲」，如投手就是pitcher，而在多益測驗中，pitch常用作名詞使用，例如sales pitch「銷售宣傳、口號」。 You need
Taipei Performing Arts Center opens this week (2/3) 大貢丸」北藝中心開幕（二） A: At a cost of NT$6 billion (about US$200 million), the Taipei Performing Arts Center is finally set to open nine years after construction began. B: Wow, that’s expensive, although it does look cool. A: To celebrate its opening to the public, the center has put together a program of 37 shows, comprising 142 performances. B: Fantastic! I’m going to take a look at the program calendar. A: 聽說北藝中心造價高達近六十億台幣（約近兩億美元），蓋了九年終於蓋好啦。 B: 這麼貴？不過看起來是蠻酷的。 A: 為了慶祝開幕，該中心還安排了三十七檔節目、一百四十二場演出呢。 B: 太棒了！我先來查一下節目表。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Tigers are the largest cats in existence. Below you’ll learn some lesser-known facts about these awe-inspiring creatures. 1. Tigers have an excellent memory. Did you know that tigers have one of the best memories of any animal? In fact, their short-term memory is even better than that of humans. Studies show that tigers can remember information for 30 seconds longer than we can. 2. A group of tigers is called an ambush or a streak. You can remember these terms if you keep in mind that tigers attack their prey by ambushing them, and that they have streaks of black on their orange fur.
Taipei Performing Arts Center opens this week (3/3) 「大貢丸」北藝中心開幕（三） A: During the trial operation period, some audience members reported broken seats, poorly marked seat numbers, high steps, stuffy auditoriums and a lack of facilities for disabled people. B: That’s quite a lot of problems! A: There’s more: residents living nearby have complained of noise from outdoor activities at the center’s plaza. B: Well, it seems like the “meatball” needs to up its game. A: 不過試營運期間有觀眾反映︰北藝中心座椅破損、標示不清、樓梯陡峭、場地悶熱、無障礙規畫也不佳。 B: 問題還真不少。 A: 而且附近居民也抱怨，該中心在戶外廣場辦活動時噪音太吵。 B: 看來「大貢丸」要加油了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）