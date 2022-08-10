SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

K-drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney’ causes sensation (1/3) 《非常律師》成年度劇王（一）

A: Hey, you’re watching “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.” Me too!

B: Of course, it’s the biggest K-drama of the year and a global phenomenon.

A: The lead actress Park Eun-bin plays a lawyer with autism. She plays the part so well that many viewers mistakenly believed the actress really is autistic.

Actress Park Eun-bin and actor Kang Tae-oh in a still from “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.” 《非常律師禹英禑》劇照中的韓星朴恩斌（右）、姜泰伍。 Photo courtesy of Netflix 照片︰網飛提供

B: Then there’s lead actor Kang Tae-oh who plays the attorney’s handsome assistant. He’s totally my type!

A: 原來你也在看《非常律師禹英禑》，我也是。

B: 當然啦，這可是今年全球最紅的韓劇呢。

A: 女主角朴恩斌飾演自閉症律師，演技好到讓觀眾以為她真的有自閉症。

B: 飾演她同事的男主角姜泰伍也好帥唷，完全是我的菜！

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）