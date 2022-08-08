The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels.
今天好冷啊（一）It’s so cold today! (I) 對話 Dialogues 大為：今天好冷啊！ 美英：是啊！ 大為：台北冬天都這麼冷嗎？ 美英：不一定。如果下雨，就覺得比較冷。 大為：台北冬天常常下雨嗎？ 美英：不一定。 Dawei: It’s so cold today! Meiying: Yeah! Dawei: Is it always cold in winter in Taipei? Meiying: Not always. If it rains, it will get colder. Dawei: Does it rain a lot in winter in Taipei? Meiying: Not always. 詞彙與短語 Vocabulary & Phrase 好冷啊 (hǎo lěng a) it’s so cold 冬天 (dōngtiān) winter 這麼 (zhème) such, so 不一定 (bùyídìng) not necessarily / not always 下雨 (xiàyǔ) It is raining. 教材音檔 Audio Files 本文內容及音檔來源: 華語簡易通 For more audio files, visit the center’s Web site at: http://mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/book/book-show-6.html 國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心提供 Provided by NTNU Mandarin Training Center: http://www.mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/ COPYRIGHT c 2022 國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Taipei Performing Arts Center opens this week (1/3)「大貢丸」北藝中心開幕（一） A: The Taipei Performing Arts Center finally opens to the public this week. B: Are you talking about that building next to Shilin Night Market which looks like a massive meatball? A: Yes. The sphere-shaped theater has three auditoria and was designed by Pritzker Prize winning architect Rem Koolhaas. B: We should find a time to visit the center together. A: 台北表演藝術中心本週終於要開幕了。 B: 你說的是士林夜市旁，很像一顆「大貢丸」的建築嗎？ A: 這座球型綜合劇院有三個劇場，由榮獲普利茲克獎的建築大師庫哈斯所設計。 B: 那我們就找機會去參觀一下吧。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）