The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Training Center.”
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。近日起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
China is warning it will respond forcefully if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi proceeds with a visit to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy it claims as its own territory. Pelosi is second in line to the presidency and would be the highest ranking US politician to visit Taiwan since 1997. China has threatened unspecified ”resolute and strong measures” if she goes ahead, which analysts say could cause tensions to spike in the Taiwan Strait, considered a major Asian powder keg. Here’s a look at what’s happening. WHY DOES PELOSI WANT TO VISIT TAIWAN? Pelosi has been a staunch critic of
日前英國首相強生宣布辭去首相職務，並暫代至新任首相選出，強生在上周三（7/20）最後一次以首相身分在國會進行告別演說，下台前還用西班牙文向眾人道別「再見了，寶貝（Hasta la vista, baby）」，不改他一向不按牌理出牌的個性。除了用goodbye來道別，英文還有哪些說法呢？本次就讓我們來學用有趣的方式說再見吧！ Don’t get run over A: Hey, Lisa, I gotta run. I love you. （嘿，莉莎，我得離開了。我愛妳。） B: Ok, sweetie, don’t get run over. See you tomorrow. （好的，親愛的，掰掰。明天見。） This is for people who do not like to overdo the mush factor. It is a subtle way to imply that “I want you to be safe, but I am not going to do the whole conventional, take care drama with you!” Use it with people you are pally with, not just anybody. （有些人不想要說太感傷的話，就會用這樣委婉的方式來表達「我希望你可以好好的，但是我不想要用一般那種俗套的說法！」句子適用在親密的朋友身上，而非任何人。） get run over「被車輾過」是一句常見的口語詞彙，get在英文中是使役動詞的用法，也經常出現在多益測驗中。用法是sb get sb/sth to do sth或是sb/sth get sth done，前者是主動態，使某人去做某件事，這裡要用to加上原型動詞。而被動態則是get加上被做的事情，再用過去分詞（p.p.），指的是某件事情被完成。 I’m trying to get this article finished by Thursday. （我正在努力趕這篇文章，好在星期四完成。） I can’t get my
Space debris slams into the moon 太空垃圾撞擊月球表面 On March 4, a massive piece of space junk reportedly crashed into *the far side of the Moon. Due to its location facing away from the Earth, it may take months to identify the impact site of the object. However, scientists predict the crash will have little effect on the Moon besides forming a new crater. The junk was initially thought to belong to an old SpaceX rocket after astronomers first noticed the object heading towards the Moon. However, it was later found that the debris was most likely a Chinese-owned rocket. Chinese officials have denied this, saying the rocket in
今天好冷啊（一）It’s so cold today! (I) 對話 Dialogues 大為：今天好冷啊！ 美英：是啊！ 大為：台北冬天都這麼冷嗎？ 美英：不一定。如果下雨，就覺得比較冷。 大為：台北冬天常常下雨嗎？ 美英：不一定。 Dawei: It’s so cold today! Meiying: Yeah! Dawei: Is it always cold in winter in Taipei? Meiying: Not always. If it rains, it will get colder. Dawei: Does it rain a lot in winter in Taipei? Meiying: Not always. 詞彙與短語 Vocabulary & Phrase 好冷啊 (hǎo lěng a) it’s so cold 冬天 (dōngtiān) winter 這麼 (zhème) such, so 不一定 (bùyídìng) not necessarily / not always 下雨 (xiàyǔ) It is raining. 教材音檔 Audio Files 本文內容及音檔來源: 華語簡易通 For more audio files, visit the center’s Web site at: http://mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/book/book-show-6.html 國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心提供 Provided by NTNU Mandarin Training Center: http://www.mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/ COPYRIGHT c 2022 國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED