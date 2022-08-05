A: During the trial operation period, some audience members reported broken seats, poorly marked seat numbers, high steps, stuffy auditoriums and a lack of facilities for disabled people.
B: That’s quite a lot of problems!
A: There’s more: residents living nearby have complained of noise from outdoor activities at the center’s plaza.
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
B: Well, it seems like the “meatball” needs to up its game.
A: 不過試營運期間有觀眾反映︰北藝中心座椅破損、標示不清、樓梯陡峭、場地悶熱、無障礙規畫也不佳。
B: 問題還真不少。
A: 而且附近居民也抱怨，該中心在戶外廣場辦活動時噪音太吵。
B: 看來「大貢丸」要加油了。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Trial operation
Trial operation means a fixed period of time when a new business or organization tests its operations. During this period, tickets or fees are usually heavily discounted. An alternative phrase is “trial run.”
