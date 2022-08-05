SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taipei Performing Arts Center opens this week (3/3) 「大貢丸」北藝中心開幕（三）

A: During the trial operation period, some audience members reported broken seats, poorly marked seat numbers, high steps, stuffy auditoriums and a lack of facilities for disabled people.

B: That’s quite a lot of problems!

A: There’s more: residents living nearby have complained of noise from outdoor activities at the center’s plaza.

Dancers participate in a street dance contest at Taipei Performing Arts Center’s plaza. 舞者在北藝中心戶外廣場參加街舞大賽。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: Well, it seems like the “meatball” needs to up its game.

A: 不過試營運期間有觀眾反映︰北藝中心座椅破損、標示不清、樓梯陡峭、場地悶熱、無障礙規畫也不佳。

B: 問題還真不少。

A: 而且附近居民也抱怨，該中心在戶外廣場辦活動時噪音太吵。

B: 看來「大貢丸」要加油了。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）