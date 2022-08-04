The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels.
China is warning it will respond forcefully if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi proceeds with a visit to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy it claims as its own territory. Pelosi is second in line to the presidency and would be the highest ranking US politician to visit Taiwan since 1997. China has threatened unspecified ”resolute and strong measures” if she goes ahead, which analysts say could cause tensions to spike in the Taiwan Strait, considered a major Asian powder keg. Here’s a look at what’s happening. WHY DOES PELOSI WANT TO VISIT TAIWAN? Pelosi has been a staunch critic of
A: Which countries are expats least impressed with? B: They are most dissatisfied with Kuwait, New Zealand and Hong Kong. A: New Zealand? This is a little surprising. B: Respondents to the survey ranked New Zealand the second lowest due to rising inflation in the country. A: 外派人士最不愛的地點有哪些？ B: 他們最不滿意的地點則是科威特、紐西蘭、香港。 A: 紐西蘭？這倒是令我有些意外。 B: 根據這份調查，紐西蘭是因為通貨膨脹跌至倒數第二。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
日前英國首相強生宣布辭去首相職務，並暫代至新任首相選出，強生在上周三（7/20）最後一次以首相身分在國會進行告別演說，下台前還用西班牙文向眾人道別「再見了，寶貝（Hasta la vista, baby）」，不改他一向不按牌理出牌的個性。除了用goodbye來道別，英文還有哪些說法呢？本次就讓我們來學用有趣的方式說再見吧！ Don’t get run over A: Hey, Lisa, I gotta run. I love you. （嘿，莉莎，我得離開了。我愛妳。） B: Ok, sweetie, don’t get run over. See you tomorrow. （好的，親愛的，掰掰。明天見。） This is for people who do not like to overdo the mush factor. It is a subtle way to imply that “I want you to be safe, but I am not going to do the whole conventional, take care drama with you!” Use it with people you are pally with, not just anybody. （有些人不想要說太感傷的話，就會用這樣委婉的方式來表達「我希望你可以好好的，但是我不想要用一般那種俗套的說法！」句子適用在親密的朋友身上，而非任何人。） get run over「被車輾過」是一句常見的口語詞彙，get在英文中是使役動詞的用法，也經常出現在多益測驗中。用法是sb get sb/sth to do sth或是sb/sth get sth done，前者是主動態，使某人去做某件事，這裡要用to加上原型動詞。而被動態則是get加上被做的事情，再用過去分詞（p.p.），指的是某件事情被完成。 I’m trying to get this article finished by Thursday. （我正在努力趕這篇文章，好在星期四完成。） I can’t get my
This is a restaurant’s announcement about a price increase. 這是餐廳關於價格調漲的公告。 Dear customers, Thank you for all your support! Due to higher food cost recently, we will have a price increase starting next month. Lunch price will be raised from NT$500 to NT$550 per person. Dinner price will be raised from NT$1,000 to NT$1,050 per person. ABC Restaurant 必備單字 1. cost n. 費用、成本、代價（國中基本1200字） 2. increase n. 增加、增強、上漲（國中挑戰800字） 實用字詞 1. food cost 食物成本 2. be raised from A to B 從A調漲至B 閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀 Due to／higher food cost recently,／we will have／a price increase／starting next month. 因為／近日食材成本較高，／我們將要／漲價／自下月起。 斷句練習： Lunch price will be raised from NT$500 to NT$550 per person. 解答： Lunch price／will be raised／from NT$500 to NT$550 per person. 午餐價格／將會被調漲／從500到550台幣／每人。 考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗X國中會考題型 1. What’s the reason for the increase? (A)