SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taipei Performing Arts Center opens this week (1/3)「大貢丸」北藝中心開幕（一）

A: The Taipei Performing Arts Center finally opens to the public this week.

B: Are you talking about that building next to Shilin Night Market which looks like a massive meatball?

A: Yes. The sphere-shaped theater has three auditoria and was designed by Pritzker Prize winning architect Rem Koolhaas.

Taipei Performing Arts Center.台北表演藝術中心。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: We should find a time to visit the center together.

A: 台北表演藝術中心本週終於要開幕了。

B: 你說的是士林夜市旁，很像一顆「大貢丸」的建築嗎？

A: 這座球型綜合劇院有三個劇場，由榮獲普利茲克獎的建築大師庫哈斯所設計。

B: 那我們就找機會去參觀一下吧。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）