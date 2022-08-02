華語簡易通 EASY CHINESE FOR YOU!

今天好冷啊（一）It’s so cold today! (I)

對話 Dialogues

大為：今天好冷啊！

美英：是啊！

大為：台北冬天都這麼冷嗎？

美英：不一定。如果下雨，就覺得比較冷。

大為：台北冬天常常下雨嗎？

美英：不一定。

Dawei: It’s so cold today!

Meiying: Yeah!

Dawei: Is it always cold in winter in Taipei?

Meiying: Not always. If it rains, it will get colder.

Dawei: Does it rain a lot in winter in Taipei?

Meiying: Not always.

詞彙與短語 Vocabulary & Phrase

好冷啊 (hǎo lěng a)

it’s so cold

冬天 (dōngtiān)

winter

這麼 (zhème)

such, so

不一定 (bùyídìng)

not necessarily / not always

下雨 (xiàyǔ)

It is raining.

教材音檔 Audio Files

本文內容及音檔來源: 華語簡易通

For more audio files, visit the center’s Web site at: http://mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/book/book-show-6.html

國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心提供

Provided by NTNU Mandarin Training Center: http://www.mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/

COPYRIGHT c 2022 國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED