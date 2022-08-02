對話 Dialogues
大為：今天好冷啊！
美英：是啊！
大為：台北冬天都這麼冷嗎？
美英：不一定。如果下雨，就覺得比較冷。
大為：台北冬天常常下雨嗎？
美英：不一定。
Dawei: It’s so cold today!
Meiying: Yeah!
Dawei: Is it always cold in winter in Taipei?
Meiying: Not always. If it rains, it will get colder.
Dawei: Does it rain a lot in winter in Taipei?
Meiying: Not always.
詞彙與短語 Vocabulary & Phrase
好冷啊 (hǎo lěng a)
it’s so cold
冬天 (dōngtiān)
winter
這麼 (zhème)
such, so
不一定 (bùyídìng)
not necessarily / not always
下雨 (xiàyǔ)
It is raining.
教材音檔 Audio Files
本文內容及音檔來源: 華語簡易通
For more audio files, visit the center’s Web site at: http://mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/book/book-show-6.html
國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心提供
Provided by NTNU Mandarin Training Center: http://www.mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/
COPYRIGHT c 2022 國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Taiwan named 3rd best place to live for expats (1/3) 全球外派人士最愛台灣第3名（一） A: My company plans to send me to Mexico for one year. B: Congratulations! According to a survey conducted by the InterNations Web site, Mexico is the most desirable location for expatriates. A: How so? B: Respondents rated Mexico for ease of settling in, and for how far their money goes. A: 公司要派我去墨西哥工作一年。 B: 恭喜你，根據「InterNations」網站的調查，這是全球外派人士最愛的地點！ A: 為什麼？ B: 因為在當地定居容易，而且物價低廉。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
China is warning it will respond forcefully if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi proceeds with a visit to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy it claims as its own territory. Pelosi is second in line to the presidency and would be the highest ranking US politician to visit Taiwan since 1997. China has threatened unspecified ”resolute and strong measures” if she goes ahead, which analysts say could cause tensions to spike in the Taiwan Strait, considered a major Asian powder keg. Here’s a look at what’s happening. WHY DOES PELOSI WANT TO VISIT TAIWAN? Pelosi has been a staunch critic of
Taiwan named 3rd best place to live for expats (2/3) 全球外派人士最愛台灣第3名（二） A: Aside from Mexico in the top spot, which other locations are rated highly by expats? B: Indonesia took second place, while Taiwan came in third. Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore also made it into the top 10. A: Why did Taiwan make it onto the list? B: Expats lauded Taiwan for the affordability of its health care, a feeling of safety and for its financial stability. A: 除了第一名的墨西哥，外派人士最愛的地點還有哪些？ B: 第二名是印尼、第三名是台灣，泰國、越南、新加坡也都在前十名。 A: 台灣又是為什麼上榜？ B: 台灣是以醫療服務的可負擔性、安全感、財務穩定而榜上有名。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, known as the “Ice Prince,” announced his decision to go professional at a news conference on July 19 in Tokyo. He said he would step away from competitive figure skating and no longer represent Japan in future competitions. However, he would continue his quest to land the quadruple axel and to reach new heights in skating in due course, Hanyu said. Hanyu first won a gold medal in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, then clinched another gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. He became the first male skater to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 66