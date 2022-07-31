The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels.
Europe is in the grip of a record-breaking heatwave and wildfires are raging across the Mediterranean. Here’s how climate change drives these events. HOTTER, MORE FREQUENT HEATWAVES Climate change makes heatwaves hotter and more frequent. This is the case for most land regions, and has been confirmed by the UN’s global panel of climate scientists (IPCC). Greenhouse gas emissions from human activities have heated the planet by about 1.2°C since pre-industrial times. That warmer baseline means higher temperatures can be reached during extreme heat events. But other conditions affect heatwaves too. In Europe, atmospheric circulation is an important factor. FINGERPRINTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE To find out
The past 100 years of insulin 胰島素—糖尿病友的一線生機 Being diagnosed with diabetes was once considered a death sentence. Once people learned they had the disease, they usually died within a few months or a few years if patients followed extreme diets. This dire situation changed after Dr. Frederick Banting and his assistant, Charles Best, discovered how to isolate insulin on July 27, 1921. Insulin is produced in the organ called the pancreas. It is a necessary hormone required by our bodies to regulate the sugar levels in our blood. People with diabetes are unable to produce insulin or adequate amounts of insulin. Without insulin, nutrients cannot be correctly distributed
Taiwan named 3rd best place to live for expats (1/3) 全球外派人士最愛台灣第3名（一） A: My company plans to send me to Mexico for one year. B: Congratulations! According to a survey conducted by the InterNations Web site, Mexico is the most desirable location for expatriates. A: How so? B: Respondents rated Mexico for ease of settling in, and for how far their money goes. A: 公司要派我去墨西哥工作一年。 B: 恭喜你，根據「InterNations」網站的調查，這是全球外派人士最愛的地點！ A: 為什麼？ B: 因為在當地定居容易，而且物價低廉。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Taiwan named 3rd best place to live for expats (2/3) 全球外派人士最愛台灣第3名（二） A: Aside from Mexico in the top spot, which other locations are rated highly by expats? B: Indonesia took second place, while Taiwan came in third. Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore also made it into the top 10. A: Why did Taiwan make it onto the list? B: Expats lauded Taiwan for the affordability of its health care, a feeling of safety and for its financial stability. A: 除了第一名的墨西哥，外派人士最愛的地點還有哪些？ B: 第二名是印尼、第三名是台灣，泰國、越南、新加坡也都在前十名。 A: 台灣又是為什麼上榜？ B: 台灣是以醫療服務的可負擔性、安全感、財務穩定而榜上有名。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）