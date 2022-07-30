GO! ENGLISH 英語趴趴夠

English for Daily Life: Dining 日常英語X國中會考【餐飲情境】

編審：致理科技大學講座教授 陳超明 / 編寫：英語教學博士 張迪





This is a restaurant’s announcement about a price increase.

這是餐廳關於價格調漲的公告。

Dear customers,

Thank you for all your support!

Due to higher food cost recently, we will have a price increase starting next month.

Lunch price will be raised from NT$500 to NT$550 per person.

Dinner price will be raised from NT$1,000 to NT$1,050 per person.

ABC Restaurant

必備單字

1. cost n. 費用、成本、代價（國中基本1200字）

2. increase n. 增加、增強、上漲（國中挑戰800字）

實用字詞

1. food cost

食物成本

2. be raised from A to B

從A調漲至B

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Due to／higher food cost recently,／we will have／a price increase／starting next month.

因為／近日食材成本較高，／我們將要／漲價／自下月起。

斷句練習：

Lunch price will be raised from NT$500 to NT$550 per person.

解答：

Lunch price／will be raised／from NT$500 to NT$550 per person.

午餐價格／將會被調漲／從500到550台幣／每人。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗X國中會考題型

1. What’s the reason for the increase?

(A) Lower food cost

(B) Higher food cost

(C) Higher labor cost

2. When will the new prices begin?

(A) This month

(B) Next month

(C) Next week

3. How much will a dinner cost?

(A) NT$1,050.

(B) NT$1,000

(C) NT$550.

解答:

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (A)

文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw