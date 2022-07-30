The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Training Center.”
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。近日起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
Europe is in the grip of a record-breaking heatwave and wildfires are raging across the Mediterranean. Here’s how climate change drives these events. HOTTER, MORE FREQUENT HEATWAVES Climate change makes heatwaves hotter and more frequent. This is the case for most land regions, and has been confirmed by the UN’s global panel of climate scientists (IPCC). Greenhouse gas emissions from human activities have heated the planet by about 1.2°C since pre-industrial times. That warmer baseline means higher temperatures can be reached during extreme heat events. But other conditions affect heatwaves too. In Europe, atmospheric circulation is an important factor. FINGERPRINTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE To find out
這幾天垃圾簡訊大轟炸，許多人的手機都收到不明來源的簡訊，像是「有急事找你，請加我Line」。 不只是簡訊，也有人收到「XX郵政或快遞有包裹無法寄出，請確認住址」等垃圾電子郵件，本次就讓我們來學垃圾訊息、釣魚信等英文吧！ spam mail、phishing spam是垃圾訊息，spam mail、junk mail都解釋為「垃圾信件」，兩者可互換使用。英文spam的來源是一種午餐肉的牌子，由於午餐肉在西方是日用的快餐垃圾食物，因此衍伸為「垃圾信件」的意思。 許多人的信箱經常塞滿垃圾信件和詐騙信件（scam mail），造成生活不便和困擾，尤其有些垃圾信件會夾帶病毒造成電腦當機，甚至不少網路釣魚（phishing）信件的連結或軟體會竊取個資及銀行密碼資訊，要特別小心注意。 phishing (n)是「網路釣魚」的意思，這個單字的發音呼應了它的字義，因為與其發音一樣的fishing就是「釣魚」。 The links included in phishing e-mails may contain malware or spyware. （釣魚信件中的連結可能會有惡意軟體。） scam (v/n)「詐騙」可當動詞或名詞，scammer (n)則是「騙徒、詐騙的人」。在旅行途中遇到的詐騙就稱為travel scams「旅行詐騙」；而許多人經常接到過的「電話詐騙」則是phone scam。 An increasing number of people have fallen victim to phone scams. （越來越多人成為電話詐騙的受害者。） 隨著科技媒體的複雜化，垃圾信件和詐騙信件也有更多不同的形式，使民眾不堪其擾，來看看「www.getsafeonline.org/」網站中的建議，學習如何避免網路詐騙。 1.勿轉寄可疑郵件 Do not open or forward e-mails which you suspect as being scams. （不要打開或轉寄你覺得可疑的郵件。） forward當副詞通常用來表示「方向」，如move forward「往前進」，此外多益測驗中經常出現片語look forward to + N／Ving「期待」，因為介系詞是to，所以後方要加上名詞或動名詞。但在信件中，forward當動詞表示「轉寄」的意思，forwarding則可以當作名詞，例如搬家時，可以在郵局申請轉寄郵件的服務（Mail Forwarding service）將郵件轉寄到新住址。 We look forward to serving you in the future.（期待能在未來為您服務。） Could you forward the message Mr Otani sent last Tuesday? （你能轉寄大谷先生上週二發的訊息嗎？） To request Mail Forwarding service, please complete and submit the form online. （如果要求使用轉寄郵件的服務，請在線上完成並繳交表格。） 2. 勿開啟不明附件 Do not open attachments from unknown sources. （不要打開來源不明的附件。） 在電子信件中附上檔案或照片就稱作「附件」功能，一般動詞可用attach，名詞則是attachment。 The city map and the directions to the McCormick Convention Center are attached. （城市地圖和McCormick會議中心的路線圖已附上。） 3. 檢查垃圾郵箱 Check junk
The past 100 years of insulin 胰島素—糖尿病友的一線生機 Being diagnosed with diabetes was once considered a death sentence. Once people learned they had the disease, they usually died within a few months or a few years if patients followed extreme diets. This dire situation changed after Dr. Frederick Banting and his assistant, Charles Best, discovered how to isolate insulin on July 27, 1921. Insulin is produced in the organ called the pancreas. It is a necessary hormone required by our bodies to regulate the sugar levels in our blood. People with diabetes are unable to produce insulin or adequate amounts of insulin. Without insulin, nutrients cannot be correctly distributed
Taiwan named 3rd best place to live for expats (1/3) 全球外派人士最愛台灣第3名（一） A: My company plans to send me to Mexico for one year. B: Congratulations! According to a survey conducted by the InterNations Web site, Mexico is the most desirable location for expatriates. A: How so? B: Respondents rated Mexico for ease of settling in, and for how far their money goes. A: 公司要派我去墨西哥工作一年。 B: 恭喜你，根據「InterNations」網站的調查，這是全球外派人士最愛的地點！ A: 為什麼？ B: 因為在當地定居容易，而且物價低廉。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）