SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taiwan named 3rd best place to live for expats (3/3) 全球外派人士最愛台灣第3名（三）

A: Which countries are expats least impressed with?

B: They are most dissatisfied with Kuwait, New Zealand and Hong Kong.

A: New Zealand? This is a little surprising.

The Sky Tower in New Zealand. 紐西蘭天空塔。 Photo: Bloomberg 照片：彭博社

B: Respondents to the survey ranked New Zealand the second lowest due to rising inflation in the country.

A: 外派人士最不愛的地點有哪些？

B: 他們最不滿意的地點則是科威特、紐西蘭、香港。

A: 紐西蘭？這倒是令我有些意外。

B: 根據這份調查，紐西蘭是因為通貨膨脹跌至倒數第二。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）