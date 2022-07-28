SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taiwan named 3rd best place to live for expats (2/3) 全球外派人士最愛台灣第3名（二）

A: Aside from Mexico in the top spot, which other locations are rated highly by expats?

B: Indonesia took second place, while Taiwan came in third. Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore also made it into the top 10.

A: Why did Taiwan make it onto the list?

The Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taiwan. 台灣台北101大樓。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: Expats lauded Taiwan for the affordability of its health care, a feeling of safety and for its financial stability.

A: 除了第一名的墨西哥，外派人士最愛的地點還有哪些？

B: 第二名是印尼、第三名是台灣，泰國、越南、新加坡也都在前十名。

A: 台灣又是為什麼上榜？

B: 台灣是以醫療服務的可負擔性、安全感、財務穩定而榜上有名。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）