SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taiwan named 3rd best place to live for expats (1/3) 全球外派人士最愛台灣第3名（一）

A: My company plans to send me to Mexico for one year.

B: Congratulations! According to a survey conducted by the InterNations Web site, Mexico is the most desirable location for expatriates.

A: How so?

The Kukulcan Pyramid in Mexico. 墨西哥卡斯蒂略金字塔。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

B: Respondents rated Mexico for ease of settling in, and for how far their money goes.

A: 公司要派我去墨西哥工作一年。

B: 恭喜你，根據「InterNations」網站的調查，這是全球外派人士最愛的地點！

A: 為什麼？

B: 因為在當地定居容易，而且物價低廉。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）