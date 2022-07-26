華語簡易通 EASY CHINESE FOR YOU!

先生，您要喝什麼？ Sir, what would you like to drink?

對話 Dialogues

店員：歡迎光臨。先生，您要喝什麼？咖啡還是茶？

先生：我不喜歡咖啡，請給我一杯茶。

店員：好。請等一下。

Sales clerk: Welcome. Sir, what would you like to drink? Coffee or tea?

Sir: I don’t like coffee. Please give me a cup of tea.

Sales clerk: OK. Wait a moment, please.

生詞表 Vocabulary

店員 (dian4 yuan2)

sales clerk

歡迎 (huan1 ying2)

to welcome, “welcome”

光臨 (guang1 lin2)

honor (me, us) with your gracious presence

咖啡 (ka1 fei1)

coffee

茶 (cha2)

tea

Get To Know Taiwan 生活小補帖

Shopping in Taiwan

在台灣東西買了以後，如果有問題可以換，但是通常不可以退錢。

In Taiwan, you can exchange a purchased item if there is any problem with it, but you can’t demand a refund.

教材音檔 Audio Files

本文內容及音檔來源: 華語簡易通

For more audio files, visit the center’s Web site at: http://mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/book/book-show-6.html

國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心提供

Provided by NTNU Mandarin Training Center: http://www.mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/

