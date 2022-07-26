The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels.
Hualien County joint indigenous harvest festival (1/3) 花蓮原住民族豐年節（一） A: Any plans for the weekend? B: I’d like to go to the 2022 Hualien County Joint Indigenous Harvest Festival. A: I heard that each indigenous community holds a harvest festival every year during summer. B: Hualien’s harvest festival starts on Friday and runs through to Sunday this year. I’d like to experience it with my own eyes. A: 你週末有什麼計畫嗎？ B: 我想要去花蓮縣參加「2022原住民族聯合豐年節」。 A: 聽說原住民族在每年夏天，都會舉辦豐年祭活動。 B: 今年花蓮縣的豐年祭將在本週五至週日登場，我想親身去體驗一下。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
這幾天垃圾簡訊大轟炸，許多人的手機都收到不明來源的簡訊，像是「有急事找你，請加我Line」。 不只是簡訊，也有人收到「XX郵政或快遞有包裹無法寄出，請確認住址」等垃圾電子郵件，本次就讓我們來學垃圾訊息、釣魚信等英文吧！ spam mail、phishing spam是垃圾訊息，spam mail、junk mail都解釋為「垃圾信件」，兩者可互換使用。英文spam的來源是一種午餐肉的牌子，由於午餐肉在西方是日用的快餐垃圾食物，因此衍伸為「垃圾信件」的意思。 許多人的信箱經常塞滿垃圾信件和詐騙信件（scam mail），造成生活不便和困擾，尤其有些垃圾信件會夾帶病毒造成電腦當機，甚至不少網路釣魚（phishing）信件的連結或軟體會竊取個資及銀行密碼資訊，要特別小心注意。 phishing (n)是「網路釣魚」的意思，這個單字的發音呼應了它的字義，因為與其發音一樣的fishing就是「釣魚」。 The links included in phishing e-mails may contain malware or spyware. （釣魚信件中的連結可能會有惡意軟體。） scam (v/n)「詐騙」可當動詞或名詞，scammer (n)則是「騙徒、詐騙的人」。在旅行途中遇到的詐騙就稱為travel scams「旅行詐騙」；而許多人經常接到過的「電話詐騙」則是phone scam。 An increasing number of people have fallen victim to phone scams. （越來越多人成為電話詐騙的受害者。） 隨著科技媒體的複雜化，垃圾信件和詐騙信件也有更多不同的形式，使民眾不堪其擾，來看看「www.getsafeonline.org/」網站中的建議，學習如何避免網路詐騙。 1.勿轉寄可疑郵件 Do not open or forward e-mails which you suspect as being scams. （不要打開或轉寄你覺得可疑的郵件。） forward當副詞通常用來表示「方向」，如move forward「往前進」，此外多益測驗中經常出現片語look forward to + N／Ving「期待」，因為介系詞是to，所以後方要加上名詞或動名詞。但在信件中，forward當動詞表示「轉寄」的意思，forwarding則可以當作名詞，例如搬家時，可以在郵局申請轉寄郵件的服務（Mail Forwarding service）將郵件轉寄到新住址。 We look forward to serving you in the future.（期待能在未來為您服務。） Could you forward the message Mr Otani sent last Tuesday? （你能轉寄大谷先生上週二發的訊息嗎？） To request Mail Forwarding service, please complete and submit the form online. （如果要求使用轉寄郵件的服務，請在線上完成並繳交表格。） 2. 勿開啟不明附件 Do not open attachments from unknown sources. （不要打開來源不明的附件。） 在電子信件中附上檔案或照片就稱作「附件」功能，一般動詞可用attach，名詞則是attachment。 The city map and the directions to the McCormick Convention Center are attached. （城市地圖和McCormick會議中心的路線圖已附上。） 3. 檢查垃圾郵箱 Check junk
Hualien County joint indigenous harvest festival (2/3) 花蓮原住民族豐年節（二） A: What’s unique about the Hualien County Joint Indigenous Harvest Festival? B: The festival brings together Taiwan’s six main indigenous peoples: Amis, Bunun, Truku, Kavalan, Sakizaya and Sediq — making it the grandest of Taiwan’s indigenous harvest festivals. A: Sounds like it should be really lively. B: The festival also features a 1,000-person dance at the closing ceremony. I’m really looking forward to it. A: 花蓮縣的豐年節有什麼特別的？ B: 活動集結了六大族群——阿美族、布農族、太魯閣族、噶瑪蘭族、撒奇萊雅族、賽德克族——是最盛大的原住民節慶呢。 A: 那應該很熱鬧。 B: 還有壓軸的千人大會舞，我好期待唷。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）