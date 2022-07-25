ANALYTICAL ENGLISH 解析英語

The past 100 years of insulin 胰島素—糖尿病友的一線生機

Being diagnosed with diabetes was once considered a death sentence. Once people learned they had the disease, they usually died within a few months or a few years if patients followed extreme diets. This dire situation changed after Dr. Frederick Banting and his assistant, Charles Best, discovered how to isolate insulin on July 27, 1921.

Insulin is produced in the organ called the pancreas. It is a necessary hormone required by our bodies to regulate the sugar levels in our blood. People with diabetes are unable to produce insulin or adequate amounts of insulin. Without insulin, nutrients cannot be correctly distributed to vital organs throughout the body. As a result, these organs slowly shut down until the body dies. Therefore, it is essential that diabetic people regularly receive insulin shots to survive.

At the turn of the 20th century, scientists first discovered that the pancreas was responsible for producing insulin. In tests, animals that had their pancreas removed showed common symptoms of diabetes. After this discovery, the question then became how to isolate insulin from the pancreas and how to administer it to patients with diabetes.

In 1921, Dr. Banting and Best figured out how to extract insulin from a dog’s pancreas. They later used the insulin to treat another dog with diabetes successfully. In 1922, a more refined form of insulin was isolated from the pancreases of cattle. This insulin was then administered as shots to people suffering from diabetes. The method pioneered by Dr. Banting and Best benefits millions of people with diabetes. Dr. Banting was therefore awarded a Nobel Prize at age 32, remaining the youngest winner in the field.

人們一度認為被診斷出糖尿病就是被判了死刑。一旦得知自己患有這個疾病，他們通常會在幾個月內死亡，如果病患遵循極嚴格的飲食法或許可多活幾年。這樣嚴峻的狀況在弗雷德里克．班廷醫師和他的助理查爾斯．貝斯特於一九二一年七月二十七日發現如何分離胰島素後改變了。

胰島素是由叫作胰臟的器官所製造，它是我們身體調節血液中血糖濃度的必要賀爾蒙。糖尿病患無法製造胰島素或無法製造足夠的胰島素。少了胰島素，養分就無法正確地被分送到身體的重要器官。因此，這些器官會慢慢地衰竭，直到身體死去。所以，糖尿病患者為了活下來，定期接受胰島素注射是必要的。

在二十世紀初，科學家首次發現胰臟負責製造胰島素。在實驗中，被移除胰臟的動物會出現糖尿病的常見症狀。在這項發現之後，問題變成如何從胰臟分離出胰島素，以及如何將其施用在糖尿病患身上。

在一九二一年，班廷醫師和貝斯特理解了如何從狗狗的胰臟萃取出胰島素，他們之後用該胰島素成功治療了另一隻患有糖尿病的狗狗。在一九二二年，更精煉的胰島素從牛隻的胰臟分離出來，這種胰島素之後以注射的方式施用在罹患糖尿病的人們身上。班廷醫師和貝斯特開創的方法造福了上百萬名糖尿病患。班廷醫師也因此在三十二歲時被授予諾貝爾獎，至今仍是該領域最年輕的得主。

What Did You Learn?

1. What is the function of insulin for our bodies?

2. How do people suffering from diabetes receive insulin using Dr. Banting and Best’s method?

參考答案

1. It regulates the sugar levels in our blood.

2. They receive insulin as shots / Insulin is administered as shots to them.

Word in Use

1. diagnose vt. 診斷

be diagnosed with + 疾病 被診斷有某疾病

Jim was diagnosed with cancer, but he stays positive and will never give up easily.

吉姆被診斷出癌症，但他保持樂觀，永不輕易放棄。

2. isolate vt. 使分開／隔離

isolate A from B 將A與B分開／隔離

A high wall isolates the castle from other buildings.

一堵高牆將那座城堡與其他建築物隔開。

3. regulate vt. 調節

The machine regulates the temperature to provide an ideal environment for the fish.

這臺機器會調節溫度以為魚兒提供一個理想的環境。

4. nutrient n. 養分

Good soil provides nutrients for plants.

好的土壤會提供養分給植物。

5. distribute vt. 分發，分配

distribute A to B 將A分發給B

The assistant distributed the copies of the document to the participants.

助理將該文件的影本分發給與會者。

Practical Phrases

1. at the turn of the century 世紀交接的時期

Queen Victoria died at the turn of the century.

維多利亞女王於世紀之交去世。

2. be responsible for... 負責…

Gary is responsible for dealing with customer complaints in his company.

蓋瑞在公司負責處理客訴。

3. suffer from... 罹患…疾病；受…之苦

Scott suffers from insomnia because of the great deal of pressure he has at work.

史考特因巨大的工作壓力而飽受失眠之苦。

＊insomnia n. 失眠

4. be awarded sth 獲頒某物

The winner of the speech contest will be awarded a scholarship.

這項演講比賽的優勝者可以獲得一筆獎學金。

