Google has ranked Taiwan's top ten most popular museums, which runs as follows: National Palace Museum, CHIMEI Museum, National Taiwan Science Education Center, Shengli New Village Victory Star V.I.P. Zone, Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum, National Museum of Natural Science, Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts, Navy Destroyer Museum, Chiayi Art Museum and National Museum of Taiwan History. Located in Tainan City, Navy Destroyer Museum was developed from a decommissioned US Navy Gearing-class destroyer DDG-925 Te Yang. The only warship museum in Taiwan, the ship is docked at Anping Harbor.
BA.5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally. According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) most recent report, it was behind 52 percent of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37 percent in one week. In the US, it is estimated to be causing around 65 percent of infections. RISING CASE NUMBERS BA.5 is not new. First identified in January, it has been tracked by the WHO since April.
When it comes to food products, it is always important to check the expiration date before you eat or drink. In the United States, every food product is required by law to have an expiration date written on its packaging. There was even once an expiration date printed on bottled water. However, the law requiring this later changed, but the questions still remain: Can water expire? Isn't water always safe to drink?
情境對話 Situational Dialogues 客人：你們有沒有原子筆？ 老闆：有，你要幾枝？ 客人：十枝。十枝多少錢？ 老闆：一枝二十，十枝兩百。 客人：好。我買這十枝。 Customer: Do you have ballpoint pens? Clerk: Yes, how many pens do you want? Customer: Ten pens. How much are 10 pens? Clerk: Twenty dollars for one, two hundred dollars for 10. Customer: OK. I’ll buy 10 of these. 生詞表 Vocabulary 客人(kèrén) customer, guest(s) 原子筆(yuánzǐbǐ)ball point pen 老闆(lǎobǎn) clerk, store-owner, boss 枝(zhī) measure word for pens 買(mǎi) to buy Get To Know Taiwan 生活小補帖 Shopping in Taiwan 一般來說，在台灣夜市買東西的時候可以講價，可是在百貨公司或有些商店則不可以講價。 In general, you may negotiate on purchases only in Taiwan’s night markets, but not in most department stores or shops. 教材音檔 Audio Files 本文內容及音檔來源: 華語簡易通 For more audio files, visit the center’s Web site at: http://mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/book/book-show-6.html 國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心提供 Provided by NTNU Mandarin Training Center: