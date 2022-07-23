GO! ENGLISH 英語趴趴夠

English for Daily Life: Transportation 日常英語X國中會考【交通情境】

編審: 致理科技大學講座教授 陳超明 / 編寫: 英語教學博士 張迪





Jack and Zoe are talking about his lost “EasyCard”

杰克和柔伊正在談論他遺失「悠遊卡」的事。

Jack: I think I lost my EasyCard on the MRT.

Zoe: Did you check all your pockets?

Jack: Yes, I did. Maybe the card just fell out of my pocket when I was taking out my cellphone.

Zoe: Let’s go to the information counter first and see what we could do.

必備單字

1. card [k?rd] n.

卡片（國中基本1200字）

2. pocket [ˋp?k?t] n.

口袋（國中基本1200字）

實用字詞

1. fall out

掉出、掉落

2. information counter

資訊台、詢問台

閱讀技巧：

將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I think／I lost my EasyCard／on the MRT.

我想／我遺失了悠遊卡／在捷運上。

斷句練習

Maybe the card just fell out of my pocket when I was taking out my cellphone.

解答:

Maybe the card／just fell out of my pocket／when I was／taking out my cellphone.

或許卡片／掉出我的口袋／當我正／拿出手機時。

考題練習：

TOEIC Bridge測驗 X 國中會考題型

1. What did Jack lose?

(A) His pocket

(B) His cellphone

(C) His EasyCard

2. Where did Jack put his card?

(A) In his pocket

(B) In Zoe’s pocket

(C) At the counter

3. Where would they go first?

(A) An MRT train

(B) An information counter

(C) Lost and Found

解答:

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (B)

文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw