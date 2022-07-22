The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Training Center.”
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。近日起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
你中鏢了嗎？近來國內外研究及案例發現，無論輕、重症，甚至無症狀的新冠肺炎患者，在痊癒後都有可能留下後遺症，俗稱「長新冠」，顧名思義，就是新冠肺炎所造成的長期健康傷害。除了引發生理上極度疲倦、甚至「腦霧」（brain fog）等症狀外，也導致部分患者罹患心理疾病，不得忽視。今天就讓我們從中學習TOEIC測驗常出現的英文吧！ 長新冠症狀 長新冠症狀英文是long-haul COVID symptoms，long-haul是「拖很久」的意思，haul代表「拖拉」，當名詞時延伸出「艱困旅程」的意思。想像生病到完全復原的過程像是一段艱困的旅程，就可以理解。 They hauled the boat out of the water. （他們把船拉上了岸。）， From there it was a long haul back to our camp. （從那裡回到我們的營地是一段漫長而艱辛的旅程。） symptom(s)常見的解釋為「症狀」，除此之外，也有「徵兆」的意思，代表某件事情的表徵。後方加上「-atic」字尾成形容詞的變化，變成symptomatic，解釋為「顯露症狀的」意思。 He’s complaining of all the usual flu symptoms — a high temperature, headache, and so on. （他抱怨所有常見的感冒症狀——高燒、頭痛等。） A doctor who had treated an Ebola patient may have been symptomatic when he boarded the plane. （一位曾治療過伊波拉患者的醫生在登機時可能已顯露症狀。） 片語be symptomatic of的用法，意思是「代表…的症狀」，可以翻成「顯示…現象」。 It’s her feeling that the recent outbreaks of violence Jealousy within a relationship is usually symptomatic of low self-esteem in one of the partners. （嫉妒的情緒出現在戀愛關係中時，通常顯示出其中一方欠缺自信。） 後遺症持續不斷 「延伸、持續」的英文是persist (v.)，也有「堅持不懈」的意思。如果要表達堅持做一件事情，要用介系詞in，後方加上堅持的事情。 If the pain persists, consult a doctor. （如果持續疼痛就去看醫生。） The cold weather is set to persist throughout the week. （寒冷的天氣將持續整個星期。） If he persists in asking awkward questions,
When it comes to food products, it is always important to check the expiration date before you eat or drink. In the United States, every food product is required by law to have an expiration date written on its packaging. There was even once an expiration date printed on bottled water. However, the law requiring this later changed, but the questions still remain: Can water expire? Isn’t water always safe to drink? While there is no technical expiration date for water, the issue of it being unsafe to drink stems from its method of storage. If stored properly in a sanitized
BA.5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally. According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) most recent report, it was behind 52 percent of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37 percent in one week. In the US, it is estimated to be causing around 65 percent of infections. RISING CASE NUMBERS BA.5 is not new. First identified in January, it has been tracked by the WHO since April. It is a sister variant of the Omicron strain that has been dominant worldwide since the end of 2021, and has already caused spikes
Google has ranked Taiwan’s top ten most popular museums, which runs as follows: National Palace Museum, CHIMEI Museum, National Taiwan Science Education Center, Shengli New Village Victory Star V.I.P. Zone, Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum, National Museum of Natural Science, Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts, Navy Destroyer Museum, Chiayi Art Museum and National Museum of Taiwan History. Located in Tainan City, Navy Destroyer Museum was developed from a decommissioned US Navy Gearing-class destroyer DDG-925 Te Yang. The only warship museum in Taiwan, the ship is docked at Anping Harbor. The museum’s Chinese name carries the connotation of love and fidelity, as