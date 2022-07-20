Google has ranked Taiwan’s top ten most popular museums, which runs as follows: National Palace Museum, CHIMEI Museum, National Taiwan Science Education Center, Shengli New Village Victory Star V.I.P. Zone, Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum, National Museum of Natural Science, Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts, Navy Destroyer Museum, Chiayi Art Museum and National Museum of Taiwan History.
Located in Tainan City, Navy Destroyer Museum was developed from a decommissioned US Navy Gearing-class destroyer DDG-925 Te Yang. The only warship museum in Taiwan, the ship is docked at Anping Harbor. The museum’s Chinese name carries the connotation of love and fidelity, as the numerical suffix “925” has a homophonic association with “do love me” in Chinese.
For those who are interested in military history, there are guided tours about DDG-925 onboard and visitors may explore the captain’s cabin, ship radio station, bridge and deck. Since the teddy bear exhibition in 2019, the museum has curated a series of exhibits with themes revolving around cartoons and animals. The museum has now become a family-friendly cultural tourist hotspot.
Photo: Liberty Times 照片：自由時報
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
Google針對台灣釋出一項「十大熱門博物館」排行榜，依序包括國立故宮博物院、奇美博物館、國立台灣科學教育館、勝利星村V.I.P. Zone、佛光山佛陀紀念館、國立自然科學博物館、高雄市立美術館、定情碼頭德陽艦園區、嘉義美術館及國立台灣歷史博物館等。
位於台南市政府所屬德陽艦園區，是由一艘已經除役的德陽驅逐艦變身，是全台唯一戰艦博物館，定名「安平定情碼頭德陽艦園區」，據說因為德陽艦「DDG925」編號的諧音「就愛我」。
對軍史感興趣的人，有針對德陽艦的歷史講解，也可參觀艦長室、艦橋、電信室、船隻甲板等。自從二○一九年打造泰迪熊主題展之後，至今多以卡通、動物主題策展，目前已成為相當受親子遊客喜歡的文化觀光景點。
（自由時報）
