情境對話 Situational Dialogues
客人：你們有沒有原子筆？
老闆：有，你要幾枝？
客人：十枝。十枝多少錢？
老闆：一枝二十，十枝兩百。
客人：好。我買這十枝。
Customer: Do you have ballpoint pens?
Clerk: Yes, how many pens do you want?
Customer: Ten pens. How much are 10 pens?
Clerk: Twenty dollars for one, two hundred dollars for 10.
Customer: OK. I’ll buy 10 of these.
生詞表 Vocabulary
客人(kèrén) customer, guest(s)
原子筆(yuánzǐbǐ)ball point pen
老闆(lǎobǎn) clerk, store-owner, boss
枝(zhī) measure word for pens
買(mǎi) to buy
Get To Know Taiwan 生活小補帖
Shopping in Taiwan
一般來說，在台灣夜市買東西的時候可以講價，可是在百貨公司或有些商店則不可以講價。
A: What are we going to eat for dinner this evening? B: Let’s have borsch! A: This dish has recently become very famous, because UNESCO designated borsch as Ukrainian heritage. B: Exactly, this is why I suddenly had an urge to eat some. A: 我們今天晚上吃什麼？ B: 今晚吃羅宋湯。 A: 這道名菜最近很紅耶，因為聯合國教科文組織剛認證，它是烏克蘭文化遺產！ B: 所以我才突然很想吃羅宋湯啊。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
The immersive exhibition titled the “Klimt Experience” features over a hundred works by Gustav Klimt from different periods. Breathing new life into the paintings by combining music and animation, the exhibit invites visitors to explore the artist’s masterpieces via multimedia. Revered as a “master of gold,” Gustav Klimt is one of the greatest painters in the 20th century. Born in Vienna, Austria, he singlehandedly founded the Vienna Secession, introducing a new style into the artistic circle at the time. Klimt’s pictorial motifs often revolve around eroticism, eternal cycles of growth and decay and the triumph of life and power. His works
你中鏢了嗎？近來國內外研究及案例發現，無論輕、重症，甚至無症狀的新冠肺炎患者，在痊癒後都有可能留下後遺症，俗稱「長新冠」，顧名思義，就是新冠肺炎所造成的長期健康傷害。除了引發生理上極度疲倦、甚至「腦霧」（brain fog）等症狀外，也導致部分患者罹患心理疾病，不得忽視。今天就讓我們從中學習TOEIC測驗常出現的英文吧！ 長新冠症狀 長新冠症狀英文是long-haul COVID symptoms，long-haul是「拖很久」的意思，haul代表「拖拉」，當名詞時延伸出「艱困旅程」的意思。想像生病到完全復原的過程像是一段艱困的旅程，就可以理解。 They hauled the boat out of the water. （他們把船拉上了岸。）， From there it was a long haul back to our camp. （從那裡回到我們的營地是一段漫長而艱辛的旅程。） symptom(s)常見的解釋為「症狀」，除此之外，也有「徵兆」的意思，代表某件事情的表徵。後方加上「-atic」字尾成形容詞的變化，變成symptomatic，解釋為「顯露症狀的」意思。 He’s complaining of all the usual flu symptoms — a high temperature, headache, and so on. （他抱怨所有常見的感冒症狀——高燒、頭痛等。） A doctor who had treated an Ebola patient may have been symptomatic when he boarded the plane. （一位曾治療過伊波拉患者的醫生在登機時可能已顯露症狀。） 片語be symptomatic of的用法，意思是「代表…的症狀」，可以翻成「顯示…現象」。 It’s her feeling that the recent outbreaks of violence Jealousy within a relationship is usually symptomatic of low self-esteem in one of the partners. （嫉妒的情緒出現在戀愛關係中時，通常顯示出其中一方欠缺自信。） 後遺症持續不斷 「延伸、持續」的英文是persist (v.)，也有「堅持不懈」的意思。如果要表達堅持做一件事情，要用介系詞in，後方加上堅持的事情。 If the pain persists, consult a doctor. （如果持續疼痛就去看醫生。） The cold weather is set to persist throughout the week. （寒冷的天氣將持續整個星期。） If he persists in asking awkward questions,
UNESCO declares borsch Ukrainian heritage (2/3) 「羅宋湯」是烏克蘭的？（二） A: Borsch is a thick, nourishing soup usually made from beetroot. B: I heard that Ukrainians consider borsch to be a national dish. A: However, the soup is commonly eaten in Russia, other former Soviet Union countries and Poland. B: So that’s why Russia was so cheesed off at the announcement by UNESCO. A: 羅宋湯是一道營養的濃湯，主食材通常是甜菜根。 B: 聽說烏克蘭還視羅宋湯為國菜。 A: 但是在俄羅斯、其它前蘇聯國家及波蘭，這也是很常見的料理。 B: 難怪俄羅斯對教科文組織的認證會這麼火大。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）