華語簡易通 EASY CHINESE FOR YOU!

你們有沒有原子筆？ Do you have ballpoint pens?

情境對話 Situational Dialogues

客人：你們有沒有原子筆？

老闆：有，你要幾枝？

客人：十枝。十枝多少錢？

老闆：一枝二十，十枝兩百。

客人：好。我買這十枝。

Customer: Do you have ballpoint pens?

Clerk: Yes, how many pens do you want?

Customer: Ten pens. How much are 10 pens?

Clerk: Twenty dollars for one, two hundred dollars for 10.

Customer: OK. I’ll buy 10 of these.

生詞表 Vocabulary

客人(kèrén) customer, guest(s)

原子筆(yuánzǐbǐ)ball point pen

老闆(lǎobǎn) clerk, store-owner, boss

枝(zhī) measure word for pens

買(mǎi) to buy

Get To Know Taiwan 生活小補帖

Shopping in Taiwan

一般來說，在台灣夜市買東西的時候可以講價，可是在百貨公司或有些商店則不可以講價。

教材音檔 Audio Files

本文內容及音檔來源: 華語簡易通

For more audio files, visit the center’s Web site at: http://mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/book/book-show-6.html

國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心提供

Provided by NTNU Mandarin Training Center: http://www.mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/

COPYRIGHT c 2022 國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED