Does water expire? 什麼！水有壽命？

By Derek Davies





When it comes to food products, it is always important to check the expiration date before you eat or drink. In the United States, every food product is required by law to have an expiration date written on its packaging. There was even once an expiration date printed on bottled water. However, the law requiring this later changed, but the questions still remain: Can water expire? Isn’t water always safe to drink?

While there is no technical expiration date for water, the issue of it being unsafe to drink stems from its method of storage. If stored properly in a sanitized container, tap water normally can be kept for up to six months. The situation of water stored in plastic bottles might differ a little, though. It is necessary to refer to the label and not drink it beyond its expiration date. This is because the plastic can leak into the water and contaminate it with chemicals. If one regularly consumes plastic-polluted water, it can impact one’s well-being by harming gut health, immunity and respiratory functions.

In order to prevent any bacterial growth or chemical buildup in plastic water bottles, it is best to keep them out of warm places that get a lot of sunlight. Heat allows bacteria to grow and chemicals to escape into the water. Placing water bottles out of direct sunlight in a cool area is a healthy* storage technique. Plastic bottles are also permeable, meaning substances from the outside are able to go through the plastic.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock I 照片：Shutterstock提供

With this piece of information in mind, it is safer to store water away from cleaning supplies and other chemical products. If the water has developed a strange look, taste or smell, you should either boil it before drinking or discard it.

談到食品，在吃或喝之前檢查到期日一直都是很重要的事情。在美國，法律要求每項食品的包裝上都要寫出到期日。甚至有一度得把到期日印在瓶裝水上。然而，要求這一點的法律後來發生了變化，但問題仍然存在：水有可能過期嗎？水不是永遠都可以安全飲用嗎？

雖然水沒有嚴格的到期日，但水無法安全飲用的問題源於其貯存的方式。如果自來水妥善貯存在消毒過的容器中，通常可以保存長達六個月。不過，貯存在塑膠瓶的水情況可能有點不一樣。一定要查看標籤，而且不要在過期後飲用。這是因為塑膠會滲入水中，且其化學物質會汙染水。如果一個人經常飲用受塑膠汙染的水，它會損害腸道健康、免疫力和呼吸功能，從而影響一個人的健康。

為了防止塑膠瓶中任何細菌的生長或化學物質的堆積，最好讓塑膠瓶遠離陽光充足的溫暖區域。熱度使細菌生長，也會讓化學物質滲入水中。將水瓶放在避免陽光直射的陰涼處是一種適切的貯存方式。塑膠瓶也是可滲透的，這意味著來自外部的物質能夠穿過塑膠。

有鑑於這項資訊，把水貯存在遠離清潔用品和其他化學產品的地方會更安全。如果水的外觀、味道或氣味變得很怪，那你應該在飲用前將其煮沸或直接丟棄。

*此處的healthy在本句中意指「適宜的；合理的」。

Word in Use

1. expire vi. 到期

My passport expires at the end of this month.

我的護照這個月底到期。

2. technical a. 嚴格按法律（或規則）的；

技術的；專門的

The scientist can’t come up with a technical term for this new invention.

這名科學家無法幫這個新發明想出一個專有名稱。

3. storage n. 儲藏

Put the crackers in the food storage container or they will go stale.

把那些餅乾放進保鮮盒裡，不然它們會走味。

4. container n. 容器

This metal container won’t break easily.

這個金屬容器不容易打破。

5. leak vi. 滲，漏

We put some old towels on the floor to absorb the water leaking through the wall.

我們在地板上放了幾條舊毛巾，來吸從牆壁滲出的水。

Practical Phrases

1. be required to V 被要求做…

Everyone is required to attend the meeting regardless of the typhoon.

儘管有颱風，每個人還是被要求出席會議。

2. stem from... 源自於…

The workers’ unhappiness stems from low pay and poor working conditions.

工人們的不滿源自於待遇低和工作條件差。

3. refer to... 參閱，查看…

Larry referred to his notes while delivering the speech.

賴瑞演講時查看他的筆記。

4. with... in mind 有鑑於…；（做某事時）考慮到……

Ada’s father doesn’t allow her to stay out late. With that in mind, she left the party early.

艾達的爸爸不准她晚歸。有鑑於此，她很早就離開派對了。

What Did You Learn?

1. According to the passage, which of the following statements is true?

(A) People in the US can see when the bottled water they bought expires.

(B) Bottled water causes damage to humans’ health, as does tap water.

(C) Water that tastes strange is best discarded.

(D) It’s best to use plastic bottles because some nutrients can go through them.

2. What is the second paragraph mainly about?

(A) Why water stored in plastic bottles is better than tap water.

(B) Why tap water and bottled water are not always safe to drink.

(C) Why drinking tap water is more likely to cause health problems.

(D) Why there aren’t expiration dates on the packaging of bottled water.

3. Danny bought a carton of bottled water for emergencies. Which of the following is the best way for him to store the water?

(A) Place the carton in a warm spot to prevent harmful chemicals from building up.

(B) Put the carton in the location where household cleaners are stored.

(C) Store the water in an area with sufficient sunlight to kill bacteria.

(D) Keep the water in a place with cool temperatures.

答案： 1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (D)

聽文章朗讀及講解: https://ivy.pse.is/455bfu

本文出自常春藤解析英語雜誌: www.ivy.com.tw