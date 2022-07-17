The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Training Center.”
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。近日起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
Shinzo Abe smashed records as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, championing ambitious economic reform and forging key diplomatic relationships while weathering scandals. Nearly two years after poor health forced him to leave office, the 67-year-old was shot during a campaign event in the western region of Nara on Friday last week. Abe was a sprightly 52 when he first became prime minister in 2006, the youngest person to occupy the job in the postwar era. He was seen as a symbol of change and youth, but also brought the pedigree of a third-generation politician groomed from birth by an elite, conservative
The Wordle craze 你今天Wordle了嗎？ For more than two decades now, Internet crazes have come and gone. One of the latest ones is a puzzle game called Wordle. The __1__ of the game is quite simple—to guess a mysterious five-letter word in fewer than six attempts. To begin, the player types the letters of any five-letter word into five __2__ boxes. After the enter button is hit, the boxes will change color. A green box indicates that the letter is located in the proper __3__. A yellow box means that the letter is in the word, but in a different location. If the box appears
A: What are we going to eat for dinner this evening? B: Let’s have borsch! A: This dish has recently become very famous, because UNESCO designated borsch as Ukrainian heritage. B: Exactly, this is why I suddenly had an urge to eat some. A: 我們今天晚上吃什麼？ B: 今晚吃羅宋湯。 A: 這道名菜最近很紅耶，因為聯合國教科文組織剛認證，它是烏克蘭文化遺產！ B: 所以我才突然很想吃羅宋湯啊。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
The immersive exhibition titled the “Klimt Experience” features over a hundred works by Gustav Klimt from different periods. Breathing new life into the paintings by combining music and animation, the exhibit invites visitors to explore the artist’s masterpieces via multimedia. Revered as a “master of gold,” Gustav Klimt is one of the greatest painters in the 20th century. Born in Vienna, Austria, he singlehandedly founded the Vienna Secession, introducing a new style into the artistic circle at the time. Klimt’s pictorial motifs often revolve around eroticism, eternal cycles of growth and decay and the triumph of life and power. His works