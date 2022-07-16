GO! ENGLISH 英語趴趴夠

English for Daily Life: General Business 日常英語X國中會考【商務情境】

編審: 致理科技大學講座教授 陳超明 / 編寫: 英語教學博士 張迪





Jack, Zoe and Irene are talking about their reports.

杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在談論公司報告的事。

Jack: Did you finish the four reports for this month?

Zoe: Four? I thought we only need to do three reports.

Irene: Last week, the boss told us to do one more, and the deadline is July 25.

Zoe: I need to work overtime on one more report!

必備單字

1. boss n.

老闆（國中基本1200字）

2. report n. 報告

（國中挑戰800字）

實用字詞

1. I thought (that)… 我以為…

2. work overtime (OT) 加班

閱讀技巧：

將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I thought／we only need to／do three reports.

我以為／我們只要做／三份報告。

斷句練習：

I need to work overtime on one more report!

解答：

I need to／work overtime／on one more report!

我得要／加班／多做一個報告！

考題練習：

TOEIC Bridge測驗 X 國中會考題型

1. How many reports do they have to turn in?

(A) One (B) Three (C) Four

2. When’s the deadline for the reports?

(A) May 25 (B) June 25 (C) July 25

3. What does Zoe need to do?

(A) Work overtime

(B) Work sometime

(C) Work all the times

解答:

1. (C) 2. (C) 3. (A)

文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw