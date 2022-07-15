A: How do you make borsch?
B: I use Chinese cabbage instead of beetroot, then add onions, tomatoes, carrots and potatoes and simmer the ingredients together.
A: Do you need to add diced beef or pork ribs?
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
B: I like to add diced beef. Before serving, you need to season with white pepper to bring out the flavors.
A: 你都怎麼煮羅宋湯呢？
B: 我都用高麗菜取代甜菜根，加入洋蔥、番茄、紅蘿蔔、馬鈴薯一起煮。
A: 那要放牛肉塊還是豬排骨？
B: 我喜歡牛肉塊，起鍋前還要加白胡椒才好吃唷。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
bring out the flavor(s)
This means to intensify or heighten the flavor of the ingredients. In cooking this is usually achieved through seasoning (adding salt and/or pepper), adding aromatics (herbs) or other spices.
七月開始，政府實施多項攸關國民荷包的新政策，如擴大租金補助、環保杯增加優惠、刺激旅遊補助等，都和大眾的生活支出息息相關。通膨影響之下，薪水相對縮水，如果能在生活中省下荷包，也是一種小確幸！本次就讓我們來看看補助的英文說法。 rent subsidy 租金補貼 Premier Su described the new scheme as a significant policy toward achieving “housing justice” thanks to significantly relaxed eligibility criteria and increased subsidies for young singles, newlywed couples, families with young children, and socially and economically disadvantaged families.（蘇院長將新措施描述為實現「居住正義」的重大政策，這要歸功於大幅放寬的資格審查標準，並增加年輕單身人士、新婚夫婦、家有幼兒的家庭、以及社經弱勢家庭的補貼。） relaxed eligibility criteria是「放寬資格標準」的意思。relax最常見的解釋為「放鬆」，但是在政策上，可以用來形容「放寬（措施）」的意思，本句採用過去分詞表達形容詞的用法。 A good massage will relax your tired muscles. （好好按摩一下會使你疲勞的肌肉放鬆。） Two weeks after the police relaxed security at the airports, there was a bomb attack. eligibility是多益測驗中經常出現的名詞，來自於形容詞eligible，意思是「符合資格的」。注意用法「符合資格獲得…」要用介系詞for來接上可獲得的物品或補助等福利。若要表達符合資格做某件事情，則要使用不定詞to加上原型動詞。 You might be eligible for a grant. （你或許有資格獲得獎學金。） Only people over 18 are eligible to vote. （只有十八歲以上的人才有投票資格。） increased subsidies 增加補助 increase就是「增加」的意思，相反詞是decrease「減少」，主要差別在於字首的差異，「in-」指的是「往上增加」，而「de-」則有「往下降低」的涵意。 subsidy為「補助」的意思，複數就是字尾去y加ies。subsidies加上介系詞to代表「針對…的補助」，to的後面接對象。動詞用法則是subsidize，有「給予津貼」的意思。 The refugees live in subsidized housing provided by the authorities. （難民居住在當局提供的補貼住房裡。） significantly解釋為「大大地、急遽地」，與dramatically有相似的意思。 The cost of the project has increased significantly since it began. （該專案自開始以來，成本就大幅上升。） travel subsidy 旅遊補助 Individual
A: What are we going to eat for dinner this evening? B: Let’s have borsch! A: This dish has recently become very famous, because UNESCO designated borsch as Ukrainian heritage. B: Exactly, this is why I suddenly had an urge to eat some. A: 我們今天晚上吃什麼？ B: 今晚吃羅宋湯。 A: 這道名菜最近很紅耶，因為聯合國教科文組織剛認證，它是烏克蘭文化遺產！ B: 所以我才突然很想吃羅宋湯啊。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）