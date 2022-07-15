SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

UNESCO declares borsch Ukrainian heritage (3/3) 「羅宋湯」是烏克蘭的？（三）

A: How do you make borsch?

B: I use Chinese cabbage instead of beetroot, then add onions, tomatoes, carrots and potatoes and simmer the ingredients together.

A: Do you need to add diced beef or pork ribs?

Taiwanese living in Germany make borsch for Ukrainian refugees. 在德國的台灣人為來自烏克蘭的難民煮羅宋湯。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: I like to add diced beef. Before serving, you need to season with white pepper to bring out the flavors.

A: 你都怎麼煮羅宋湯呢？

B: 我都用高麗菜取代甜菜根，加入洋蔥、番茄、紅蘿蔔、馬鈴薯一起煮。

A: 那要放牛肉塊還是豬排骨？

B: 我喜歡牛肉塊，起鍋前還要加白胡椒才好吃唷。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）