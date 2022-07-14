SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

UNESCO declares borsch Ukrainian heritage (2/3) 「羅宋湯」是烏克蘭的？（二）

A: Borsch is a thick, nourishing soup usually made from beetroot.

B: I heard that Ukrainians consider borsch to be a national dish.

A: However, the soup is commonly eaten in Russia, other former Soviet Union countries and Poland.

Ukrainian refugees in Latvia make borsch. 烏克蘭的難民在拉脫維亞煮羅宋湯。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

B: So that’s why Russia was so cheesed off at the announcement by UNESCO.

A: 羅宋湯是一道營養的濃湯，主食材通常是甜菜根。

B: 聽說烏克蘭還視羅宋湯為國菜。

A: 但是在俄羅斯、其它前蘇聯國家及波蘭，這也是很常見的料理。

B: 難怪俄羅斯對教科文組織的認證會這麼火大。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）