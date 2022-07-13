Immersive Gustav Klimt: dive into the fantastic world of Symbolism 沉浸克林姆璀璨藝術中 經典作品一次全覽

The immersive exhibition titled the “Klimt Experience” features over a hundred works by Gustav Klimt from different periods. Breathing new life into the paintings by combining music and animation, the exhibit invites visitors to explore the artist’s masterpieces via multimedia.

Revered as a “master of gold,” Gustav Klimt is one of the greatest painters in the 20th century. Born in Vienna, Austria, he singlehandedly founded the Vienna Secession, introducing a new style into the artistic circle at the time. Klimt’s pictorial motifs often revolve around eroticism, eternal cycles of growth and decay and the triumph of life and power. His works invite viewers to reflect upon the value and existence of life while drifting in a world of brilliance and beauty.

The highlight of Klimt’s artistic career is the “Golden Phase,” in which he used a large amount of gold and silver foil in his artworks, and deployed mosaic, symbolism and rich decorations to demonstrate his unique creativity. His signature pieces included “The Kiss,” “The Tree of Life,” “Judith” and “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer” etc. All of these works are featured in this immersive exhibition, enabling visitors to appreciate the works in a different audio and visual light.

The exhibit uses 25 large screens to project 4K images. 展場以二十五座巨幕投影超過四千萬畫素的影像。 Photo: EPA 照片：歐新社

Combining lights, color, music and sound effects, the main area of the exhibit uses 25 large screens to show more than 300 works by Klimt in 4K. The exhibit is scheduled to run till Sep. 11 at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park Warehouse No. 4.

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

《璀璨年代——克林姆藝術沉浸特展》集結克林姆上百幅各時期的創作，將平面的圖像結合音樂、動畫注入新的生命力，透過多媒體藝術形式探索克林姆。

有「金色大師」之稱的克林姆，被譽為二十世紀最偉大的藝術家之一，出身於奧地利維也納，一手創立維也納分離派，為當時維也納的藝文圈拓展出新風格。克林姆作品主題常圍繞著愛慾、生死的輪迴，激盪著生命與活力，在璀璨的世界中游離著，思考著人生的價值與存在。

最令人印象深刻的特色為其創作巔峰的「金色時期」，大量使用金箔、銀箔於創作之中，運用鑲嵌風格、符號、豐富的裝飾性展現其獨特的創造力，著名的作品包含：〈吻〉、〈永生樹〉、〈茱蒂絲〉、〈阿黛拉．布洛赫——鮑爾畫像〉等，皆可在本次的沉浸特展中，以不一樣的視覺及聽覺方式欣賞。

本次主要展區結合燈光、色彩、音樂及音效，以二十五座巨幕投影超過四千畫素的影像 ，呈現三百幅以上克林姆的作品。展期自即日起至九月十一日，於松菸四號倉庫展出。

（自由時報）