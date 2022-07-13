SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

UNESCO declares ‘borscht’ Ukrainian heritage (1/3) 「羅宋湯」是烏克蘭的？（一）

A: What are we going to eat for dinner this evening?

B: Let’s have borscht!

A: This dish has recently become very famous, because UNESCO designated borscht as Ukrainian heritage.

Borscht is pictured in Ukraine. 在烏克蘭的一鍋羅宋湯。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

B: Exactly, this is why I suddenly had an urge to eat some.

A: 我們今天晚上吃什麼？

B: 今晚吃羅宋湯。

A: 這道名菜最近很紅耶，因為聯合國教科文組織剛認證，它是烏克蘭文化遺產！

B: 所以我才突然很想吃羅宋湯啊。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）