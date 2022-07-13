The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels.
七月開始，政府實施多項攸關國民荷包的新政策，如擴大租金補助、環保杯增加優惠、刺激旅遊補助等，都和大眾的生活支出息息相關。通膨影響之下，薪水相對縮水，如果能在生活中省下荷包，也是一種小確幸！本次就讓我們來看看補助的英文說法。 rent subsidy 租金補貼 Premier Su described the new scheme as a significant policy toward achieving “housing justice” thanks to significantly relaxed eligibility criteria and increased subsidies for young singles, newlywed couples, families with young children, and socially and economically disadvantaged families.（蘇院長將新措施描述為實現「居住正義」的重大政策，這要歸功於大幅放寬的資格審查標準，並增加年輕單身人士、新婚夫婦、家有幼兒的家庭、以及社經弱勢家庭的補貼。） relaxed eligibility criteria是「放寬資格標準」的意思。relax最常見的解釋為「放鬆」，但是在政策上，可以用來形容「放寬（措施）」的意思，本句採用過去分詞表達形容詞的用法。 A good massage will relax your tired muscles. （好好按摩一下會使你疲勞的肌肉放鬆。） Two weeks after the police relaxed security at the airports, there was a bomb attack. eligibility是多益測驗中經常出現的名詞，來自於形容詞eligible，意思是「符合資格的」。注意用法「符合資格獲得…」要用介系詞for來接上可獲得的物品或補助等福利。若要表達符合資格做某件事情，則要使用不定詞to加上原型動詞。 You might be eligible for a grant. （你或許有資格獲得獎學金。） Only people over 18 are eligible to vote. （只有十八歲以上的人才有投票資格。） increased subsidies 增加補助 increase就是「增加」的意思，相反詞是decrease「減少」，主要差別在於字首的差異，「in-」指的是「往上增加」，而「de-」則有「往下降低」的涵意。 subsidy為「補助」的意思，複數就是字尾去y加ies。subsidies加上介系詞to代表「針對…的補助」，to的後面接對象。動詞用法則是subsidize，有「給予津貼」的意思。 The refugees live in subsidized housing provided by the authorities. （難民居住在當局提供的補貼住房裡。） significantly解釋為「大大地、急遽地」，與dramatically有相似的意思。 The cost of the project has increased significantly since it began. （該專案自開始以來，成本就大幅上升。） travel subsidy 旅遊補助 Individual
Shinzo Abe smashed records as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, championing ambitious economic reform and forging key diplomatic relationships while weathering scandals. Nearly two years after poor health forced him to leave office, the 67-year-old was shot during a campaign event in the western region of Nara on Friday last week. Abe was a sprightly 52 when he first became prime minister in 2006, the youngest person to occupy the job in the postwar era. He was seen as a symbol of change and youth, but also brought the pedigree of a third-generation politician groomed from birth by an elite, conservative
A: Still, it must be difficult to conduct research in the Arctic. B: It must be an arduous life surrounded by ice and snow. A: The Taiwanese research team was worried that they might encounter a polar bear, so before they departed they fit in some target practice. B: That sounds scary. I’m going to have to reconsider my North Pole dream. A: 不過想去北極當研究員應該不容易吧。 B: 在冰天雪地裡生活當然很辛苦。 A: 這次台灣的研究團隊怕遇到北極熊，出發前還進行打靶訓練。 B: 好可怕，那我要重新考慮我的北極夢了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
A: What is the “Tai Arctic?” B: It’s a polar research station jointly established by Taiwan’s National Central University, National Academy of Marine Research and Poland’s Nicolaus Copernicus University. A: That’s so cool. B: In the future, when Taiwan wants to conduct polar research or monitor the environment, it now has a home in the Arctic. A: 什麼是「極地研究站」啊？ B: 它是由台灣中央大學、國家海洋研究院和波蘭哥白尼大學在北極共同成立的研究站。 A: 聽起來好酷唷。 B: 以後台灣在北極做研究或環境監測，就有自己的家了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）