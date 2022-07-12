華語簡易通 EASY CHINESE FOR YOU!

老闆，太貴了（二）It is too expensive! (II)

對話 Dialogues

老闆：你要買幾條？

客人：長褲、短褲，我各買一條。

老闆：兩條七百五。

客人：七百，好嗎？

老闆：你買兩條短褲、一條長褲，一千塊，怎麼樣？

客人：好！我買這兩條短褲和那一條長褲。

Clerk: How many pairs do you need?

Customer: I need a pair each of pants and shorts.

Clerk: The two pairs for NT$750.

Customer: NT$700, OK?

Clerk: How about NT$1,000 for two pairs of shorts and one pair of pants?

Customer: OK! I’ll take two pairs of shorts and one pair of pants.

詞彙與短語 Vocabulary & Phrase

幾 (jǐ)

how much / many

各 (gè)

each

怎麼樣(zěnmeyàng)

How is (person, thing)?

這 (zhè)

this

那 (nà)

