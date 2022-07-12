對話 Dialogues
老闆：你要買幾條？
客人：長褲、短褲，我各買一條。
老闆：兩條七百五。
客人：七百，好嗎？
老闆：你買兩條短褲、一條長褲，一千塊，怎麼樣？
客人：好！我買這兩條短褲和那一條長褲。
Clerk: How many pairs do you need?
Customer: I need a pair each of pants and shorts.
Clerk: The two pairs for NT$750.
Customer: NT$700, OK?
Clerk: How about NT$1,000 for two pairs of shorts and one pair of pants?
Customer: OK! I’ll take two pairs of shorts and one pair of pants.
詞彙與短語 Vocabulary & Phrase
幾 (jǐ)
how much / many
各 (gè)
each
怎麼樣(zěnmeyàng)
How is (person, thing)?
這 (zhè)
this
那 (nà)
that
教材音檔 Audio Files
本文內容及音檔來源: 華語簡易通
For more audio files, visit the center’s Web site at: http://mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/book/book-show-6.html
國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心提供
Provided by NTNU Mandarin Training Center: http://www.mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/
