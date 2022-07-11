ANALYTICAL ENGLISH 解析英語

The Wordle craze 你今天Wordle了嗎？

By Angus Bain





For more than two decades now, Internet crazes have come and gone. One of the latest ones is a puzzle game called Wordle. The __1__ of the game is quite simple—to guess a mysterious five-letter word in fewer than six attempts. To begin, the player types the letters of any five-letter word into five __2__ boxes. After the enter button is hit, the boxes will change color. A green box indicates that the letter is located in the proper __3__. A yellow box means that the letter is in the word, but in a different location. If the box appears gray, the letter is not in the word. The player then uses this information to make their next guess. With a combination of logic, common sense, a good vocabulary, and a little bit of luck, almost anyone should be able to __4__ the word in six tries or fewer.

Wordle’s popularity has been __5__ to a number of factors. Perhaps first and foremost is how easy the game is to access and play. A Google search of the term will __6__ users to the Wordle game Web site. The Web page is very basic and requires virtually no navigation. First-time visitors are provided with a __7__ description of the game and its rules. After reading the instructions, users can simply begin playing. There is no need to __8__ an account or enter any personal information. These factors reportedly appeal greatly to people who are __9__ about social media services tracking their online activity and gaining access to their data.

Another aspect of Wordle that keeps people coming back is that the game can only be played once a day. This aspect makes it a quick and fun daily activity that people don’t get __10__ with. According to one report, close to 15 percent of US Internet users have played Wordle.

二十多年以來，網路熱潮來來去去。最新的其中一個風潮是名為「Wordle」的益智遊戲。這個遊戲的目標相當簡單──要在六次以內猜出一個神祕、五個字母的單字。一開始，玩家先在五個分開的方框裡輸入任何一個五個字母的單字。在按下enter鍵後，這些方框顏色會改變。綠色方框表示該字母在正確的位置上。黃色方框意味著該字母有在這個單字裡，但位置不同。如果方框是灰色的，那麼這個字母就不在該單字裡。玩家接著利用這些資訊來進行下一次的猜測。結合邏輯、常識和足夠的字彙量，再加上一點運氣，幾乎任何人都可以在六次以內的嘗試中想出這個字。

Wordle的流行與幾個因素有關。或許最重要的是要進入及玩這個遊戲有多容易。在Google搜尋這個詞，就會將使用者引導至Wordle遊戲網頁。這個遊戲網頁很簡潔，幾乎不需要什麼導覽。該網頁提供此遊戲和其規則的簡短描述給首次到訪的人。閱讀說明後，使用者就可以直接開始玩了。不需要註冊帳號或輸入任何個人資料。對那些擔心社群媒體會追蹤他們的網路活動及取得他們資料的人來說，據說這些因素大有吸引力。

Wordle讓人們不斷回來玩的另一個方面是，這個遊戲一天只能玩一次。這使其成為一個快速又有趣的每日活動，不會讓人們感到無聊。根據一份報導指出，將近百分之十五的美國網路用戶都曾玩過Wordle。

What Did You Learn?

(A) guide (B) linked (C) brief (D) position (E) bored (F) objective (G) figure out (H) concerned (I) separate (J) sign up for

參考答案

1. (F) 2. (I) 3. (D) 4. (G) 5. (B) 6. (A) 7. (C) 8. (J) 9. (H) 10. (E)

Word in Use

1. mysterious n. 神祕的，難以解釋的

The police are investigating the identity of the mysterious man who appeared at the bank the other day.

警方正在調查前幾天出現在該銀行的神祕男子的身分。

2. attempt n. 嘗試，企圖

The organization is tireless in their attempts to help the victims.

該組織不懈地嘗試協助受害者。

3. indicate vt. 顯示

The study indicates that a proper diet can prevent many diseases.

那項研究顯示，適當的飲食能預防許多疾病。

4. locate vt. 坐落於（恆用被動 ）

The restaurant is located in the center of the city.

那間餐廳位於市中心。

5. popularity n. 受歡迎；普及

Organic food has gained in popularity over the past few years.

有機食品近年來漸受歡迎。

Practical Phrases

1. come and go 來來去去

Fads come and go. What’s fashionable now might become outdated in no time.

潮流來來去去。時髦的事物可能很快就變得過時。

2. a combination of... …的結合

Being a leader requires a combination of wisdom, patience and the ability to communicate.

要成為一名領導者需要有智慧、耐心和溝通能力的結合。

3. first and foremost 首要的是；首先

There are many ways to stay healthy. First and foremost, you should have a balanced diet.

有許多維持健康的方法。首先，你應該要均衡飲食。

4. appeal to... 吸引…

That sort of pop music doesn’t appeal to me at all.

那種流行樂一點也不吸引我。

