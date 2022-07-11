The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Training Center.”
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。近日起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，即將為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
The US Supreme Court has ruled there is no constitutional right to abortion in the US, upending the landmark Roe v Wade case from nearly 50 years ago in a rare reversal of long-settled law that will fracture reproductive rights in America. Since the US Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion nationwide in 1973, the issue has become one of the defining fault lines in US politics, with Democratic politicians firmly supporting abortion rights and Republican lawmakers lining up in opposition. In 1973 the lines were more blurred. Republican and Democratic voters were equally likely to say abortion should be
The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Thor: Love and Thunder” has bolted into theaters. Before its release, the film’s trailer showed a naked Thor baring his “thunderous” yet “censored” ass. Director Taika Waititi has revealed that fans will get the unpixelated version on the silver screen, promising them that they “get the full Hems’ Worth.” Speaking to the press at the movie’s world premiere, Hemsworth said that his decision to bare just about everything was a long time coming. After playing Thor for 11 years, Hemsworth said: “In each film we’ve taken off another item of clothing, and now
對話 Dialogues 客人：老闆，請問，褲子一條多少錢？ 老闆：你要買哪一種？長褲還是短褲？ 客人：長褲多少錢？短褲多少錢？ 老闆：長褲一條四百九，短褲一條兩百九。 客人：太貴了！便宜一點兒，好嗎？ Customer: Sir, excuse me, how much is it for a pair of pants? Clerk: Which one do you like? The pants or shorts? Customer: How much does each one cost? Clerk: The pants are NT$490, and the shorts are NT$290. Customer: That is too expensive! Could you reduce the price a little? 詞彙與短語 Vocabulary & Phrase 請問 (qǐngwèn) Excuse me, (May I ask…) 多少(duōshǎo) how much, how many 太貴了(tài guì le) too expensive 便宜 (piányí) to be cheap / inexpensive 一點兒 (yìdiǎnr) few, a little, some 本文內容及音檔來源:華語簡易通 http://mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/book/book-show-6.html 內容由國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心提供 http://www.mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/ COPYRIGHT © 2022 國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Taiwan opens polar research station in Arctic (1/3) 台灣研究站插旗北極（一） A: The summer weather is so hot. I really feel like moving to the Arctic. B: Well, you might just have a chance. A: Are you serious? B: According to news reports, Taiwan established its first polar research station at the Arctic’s Svalbard Archipelago, called the “Tai Arctic.” You might have a chance to work there someday. A: 夏天好熱唷，我真想搬到北極。 B: 搞不好你會有機會喔。 A: 你是認真的嗎？ B: 新聞說，台灣首座「極地研究站」，上月底在北極冷岸群島成立了，你也有機會前進北極。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）