GO! ENGLISH 英語趴趴夠

English for Daily Life: Daily Routine 日常英語X國中會考【日常生活情境】

編 審: 致理科技大學講座教授 陳超明/編 寫: 資深英語教師 廖莉雅





Here is a short poem from a father.

以下是一位父親所寫的短詩。

To my daughter, Kattie.

Hey, my sweetie pie.

Look me in the eye.

You’re lost in your sighs, after so many lies.

I know how you feel when the world gets so wild.

But listen, my love.

Always be real and kind, at any moments of your life.

I’ll run for miles, cross the ocean, just to raise you up in time.

必備單字

1. lie [ la? ] n.

謊言（國中基本1200字）

2. wild [ wa?ld ] adj.

瘋狂的；狂野的（國中挑戰800字）

3. cross [ kr?s ] v.

越過，渡過（國中基本1200字）

實用字詞

1. sweetie pie

心愛的人，為口語稱呼，

意同於sweet heart、honey。

2. look + 人+ in the eye

直視某人眼睛。

3. sign

嘆息，在此為名詞，也可當動詞。

4. raise up

舉起，在此引申為「鼓舞；支持」。

閱讀技巧：

將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I know／how you feel／when the world／gets so wild.

我明白／妳的感受／當世界／變得如此瘋狂。

斷句練習

I’ll run for miles, cross the ocean, just to raise you up in time.

解答:

I’ll run for miles,／cross the ocean,／just to raise you up／in time.

我將不辭千里／飄洋過海／只為鼓舞妳／

及時。

考題練習：

TOEIC Bridge測驗 X 國中會考題型

1. Which is NOT the feeling Kattie has right now?

(A) She feels troubled.

(B) She is very proud.

(C) She feels sad.

2. What does Kattie’s father want her to do?

(A) Never tell the truth.

(B) Be nice and be herself.

(C) Stop daydreaming.

3. What can we say about the father?

(A) He is too busy to talk to his daughter.

(B) He doesn’t know how to show love for his child.

(C) He will do anything for his daughter.

解答:

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)

文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw