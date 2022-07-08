SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taiwan opens polar research station in Arctic (3/3) 台灣研究站插旗北極（三）

A: Still, it must be difficult to conduct research in the Arctic.

B: It must be an arduous life surrounded by ice and snow.

A: The Taiwanese research team was worried that they might encounter a polar bear, so before they departed they fit in some target practice.

A polar bear is pictured in southeast Greenland. 格陵蘭東南部的一隻北極熊。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

B: That sounds scary. I’m going to have to reconsider my North Pole dream.

A: 不過想去北極當研究員應該不容易吧。

B: 在冰天雪地裡生活當然很辛苦。

A: 這次台灣的研究團隊怕遇到北極熊，出發前還進行打靶訓練。

B: 好可怕，那我要重新考慮我的北極夢了。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）