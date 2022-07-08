The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Training Center.”
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。近日起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，即將為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
電價費率審議會登場，全台連續四年凍漲的電費，在全球燃料價格攀升和烏俄戰爭等因素影響下，將調整電價方案。然而剛進入炎熱的夏季，又是用電的高峰時期，要如何節能省電呢？本次就讓我們來看既環保又省荷包的小撇步，還能學會超實用英文喔！ 1. 在夜晚使用家電 Run appliances that produce heat at night — when it’s cooler. We’re talking appliances like your clothes drier, dishwasher, and oven. (Fox29) （在晚上氣溫較涼爽的時候，使用會產生熱氣的家電用品，例如烘衣機、洗碗機和烤箱。） appliance (n)「電器」是多益測驗的高頻字彙，通常出現在採購、製造、房地產等情境，描述microwave oven「微波爐」、dishwasher「洗碗機」等household appliances 或是 home appliances「家電」，經常搭配動詞install「安裝」。廚房的家電中，較為省電電器應該就是微波爐，或許減少使用瓦斯爐、烤箱對省電將有相當的助益。 According to the advertisement, the apartment is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances.（根據廣告，這間公寓備有最先進的家電。） 2. 拉起窗簾降溫 Simply closing blinds and curtains, which act as a layer of insulation can reduce heat in your home.（拉起窗簾和百葉窗做為絕緣體，可降低家中的熱氣。） insulate (v)「阻隔；隔離」通常用來描述隔絕噪音或氣溫，例如冬天時適當的insulate「隔絕」冷空氣，可以避免家中溫度太低。許多冬天穿的厚外套經常會有insulation「防風層」可以阻擋冷空氣，達到保暖的效果。 You can bring down the energy use and cost if you properly insulate your home. （房子適當的隔熱可以降低能源使用和費用。） 3. 自動調溫器 Programmable thermostats can be set, so that your air conditioner run less when you’re sleeping or when you’re at work. （設定自動調溫器，讓你在睡覺或工作時使用少一點的冷氣。） programmable「可編程的」來自program一詞，當動詞時解釋為「設定；編寫程式」，當名詞時則有許多不同的意思，例如「程式」、「節目、節目單」或「計畫、方案」，因此程式編寫可以用programming，「程式設計師」就是programmer，但是要注意的是programmer 發音時的重音是在第一音節，不要念錯。 The information regarding the newly launched recycling program is
The US Supreme Court has ruled there is no constitutional right to abortion in the US, upending the landmark Roe v Wade case from nearly 50 years ago in a rare reversal of long-settled law that will fracture reproductive rights in America. Since the US Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion nationwide in 1973, the issue has become one of the defining fault lines in US politics, with Democratic politicians firmly supporting abortion rights and Republican lawmakers lining up in opposition. In 1973 the lines were more blurred. Republican and Democratic voters were equally likely to say abortion should be
The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Thor: Love and Thunder” has bolted into theaters. Before its release, the film’s trailer showed a naked Thor baring his “thunderous” yet “censored” ass. Director Taika Waititi has revealed that fans will get the unpixelated version on the silver screen, promising them that they “get the full Hems’ Worth.” Speaking to the press at the movie’s world premiere, Hemsworth said that his decision to bare just about everything was a long time coming. After playing Thor for 11 years, Hemsworth said: “In each film we’ve taken off another item of clothing, and now
對話 Dialogues 客人：老闆，請問，褲子一條多少錢？ 老闆：你要買哪一種？長褲還是短褲？ 客人：長褲多少錢？短褲多少錢？ 老闆：長褲一條四百九，短褲一條兩百九。 客人：太貴了！便宜一點兒，好嗎？ Customer: Sir, excuse me, how much is it for a pair of pants? Clerk: Which one do you like? The pants or shorts? Customer: How much does each one cost? Clerk: The pants are NT$490, and the shorts are NT$290. Customer: That is too expensive! Could you reduce the price a little? 詞彙與短語 Vocabulary & Phrase 請問 (qǐngwèn) Excuse me, (May I ask…) 多少(duōshǎo) how much, how many 太貴了(tàiguìle) too expensive 便宜 (piányí) to be cheap / inexpensive 一點兒 (yìdiǎnr) few, a little, some 本文內容及音檔來源:華語簡易通 http://mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/book/book-show-6.html 內容由國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心提供 http://www.mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/ COPYRIGHT © 2022 國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED