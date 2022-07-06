A: The summer weather is so hot. I really feel like moving to the Arctic.
B: Well, you might just have a chance.
A: Are you serious?
Photo courtesy of the TAI arctic research team 照片︰ 極地研究站研究團隊提供
B: According to news reports, Taiwan established its first polar research station at the Arctic’s Svalbard Archipelago, called the “Tai Arctic.” You might have a chance to work there someday.
A: 夏天好熱唷，我真想搬到北極。
B: 搞不好你會有機會喔。
A: 你是認真的嗎？
B: 新聞說，台灣首座「極地研究站」，上月底在北極冷岸群島成立了，你也有機會前進北極。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
電價費率審議會登場，全台連續四年凍漲的電費，在全球燃料價格攀升和烏俄戰爭等因素影響下，將調整電價方案。然而剛進入炎熱的夏季，又是用電的高峰時期，要如何節能省電呢？本次就讓我們來看既環保又省荷包的小撇步，還能學會超實用英文喔！ 1. 在夜晚使用家電 Run appliances that produce heat at night — when it’s cooler. We’re talking appliances like your clothes drier, dishwasher, and oven. (Fox29) （在晚上氣溫較涼爽的時候，使用會產生熱氣的家電用品，例如烘衣機、洗碗機和烤箱。） appliance (n)「電器」是多益測驗的高頻字彙，通常出現在採購、製造、房地產等情境，描述microwave oven「微波爐」、dishwasher「洗碗機」等household appliances 或是 home appliances「家電」，經常搭配動詞install「安裝」。廚房的家電中，較為省電電器應該就是微波爐，或許減少使用瓦斯爐、烤箱對省電將有相當的助益。 According to the advertisement, the apartment is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances.（根據廣告，這間公寓備有最先進的家電。） 2. 拉起窗簾降溫 Simply closing blinds and curtains, which act as a layer of insulation can reduce heat in your home.（拉起窗簾和百葉窗做為絕緣體，可降低家中的熱氣。） insulate (v)「阻隔；隔離」通常用來描述隔絕噪音或氣溫，例如冬天時適當的insulate「隔絕」冷空氣，可以避免家中溫度太低。許多冬天穿的厚外套經常會有insulation「防風層」可以阻擋冷空氣，達到保暖的效果。 You can bring down the energy use and cost if you properly insulate your home. （房子適當的隔熱可以降低能源使用和費用。） 3. 自動調溫器 Programmable thermostats can be set, so that your air conditioner run less when you’re sleeping or when you’re at work. （設定自動調溫器，讓你在睡覺或工作時使用少一點的冷氣。） programmable「可編程的」來自program一詞，當動詞時解釋為「設定；編寫程式」，當名詞時則有許多不同的意思，例如「程式」、「節目、節目單」或「計畫、方案」，因此程式編寫可以用programming，「程式設計師」就是programmer，但是要注意的是programmer 發音時的重音是在第一音節，不要念錯。 The information regarding the newly launched recycling program is
A: Are there any other “hot” search locations? B: Various train stations across the nation and places that hit the headlines also made it to the list. A: OK then, let’s begin at the No. 1 place on the list: Lugang Township. B: Lugang Old Street is a great place to explore, and there are lots of delicious things to eat. I’ll book the transportation right away! A: 還有哪些熱搜地點呢？ B: 其它像各地的火車站，及重大新聞的發生地點也都榜上有名。 A: 那我們就從榜首鹿港鎮開始吧。 B: 鹿港老街好逛又好吃，我馬上訂車票！ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
If you’ve ever visited Europe in the winter, you may have had a taste of fondue: a pot of melted cheese, perfect for dipping bread and other foods. The word fondue comes from the French verb for melt, fondre, which is a fitting name for the dish. A melting pot of flavors and aromas, fondue has only a few basic __1__: cheese, white wine, and bread. Others may include corn starch to thicken the melted cheese and __2__ seasonings such as garlic, nutmeg, or mustard. A pot is prepared over a small flame and moderately heated. A generous amount of cheese