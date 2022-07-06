SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taiwan opens polar research station in Arctic (1/3) 台灣研究站插旗北極（一）

A: The summer weather is so hot. I really feel like moving to the Arctic.

B: Well, you might just have a chance.

A: Are you serious?

Researchers attend the opening of the “Tai Arctic” polar research station on June 25. 研究人員六月二十五日成立台灣「極地研究站」。 Photo courtesy of the TAI arctic research team 照片︰ 極地研究站研究團隊提供

B: According to news reports, Taiwan established its first polar research station at the Arctic’s Svalbard Archipelago, called the “Tai Arctic.” You might have a chance to work there someday.

A: 夏天好熱唷，我真想搬到北極。

B: 搞不好你會有機會喔。

A: 你是認真的嗎？

B: 新聞說，台灣首座「極地研究站」，上月底在北極冷岸群島成立了，你也有機會前進北極。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）