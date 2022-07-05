華語簡易通 EASY CHINESE FOR YOU!

老闆，太貴了(一) It is too expensive ! ( I )

對話 Dialogues





客人：老闆，請問，褲子一條多少錢？

老闆：你要買哪一種？長褲還是短褲？

客人：長褲多少錢？短褲多少錢？

老闆：長褲一條四百九，短褲一條兩百九。

客人：太貴了！便宜一點兒，好嗎？





Customer: Sir, excuse me, how much is it for a pair of pants?

Clerk: Which one do you like? The pants or shorts?

Customer: How much does each one cost?

Clerk: The pants are NT$490, and the shorts are NT$290.

Customer: That is too expensive! Could you reduce the price a little?





詞彙與短語 Vocabulary & Phrase





請問 (qǐngwèn)

Excuse me, (May I ask…)





多少(duōshǎo)

how much, how many





太貴了(tàiguìle)

too expensive





便宜 (piányí)

to be cheap / inexpensive





一點兒 (yìdiǎnr)

few, a little, some





本文內容及音檔來源:華語簡易通 http://mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/book/book-show-6.html

內容由國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心提供 http://www.mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/

COPYRIGHT © 2022 國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED