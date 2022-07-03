The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels, starting this month.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Teaching Center.” Watch this space!
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。本月起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，即將為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
Why you should always learn on an empty stomach 肚子餓了嗎？先去讀書吧！ Hunger is a sensation that every human being on the planet has experienced at least once in their lifetime. The signals of hunger — the sharp hunger pangs and grumbling stomach noises — often grow in __1__ until the thought of food overwhelms every other thought in our mind. So, it’s a bit surprising that researchers at Yale Medical School recently found that hunger can actually __2__. The research team had been studying the hormone ghrelin and the path it takes through the body. Ghrelin is produced by the stomach and is supposed to stimulate a part of our brain called
The Omicron variant of coronavirus is less likely to cause long COVID than previous variants, according to the first peer-reviewed study of its kind from the UK. Researchers at King’s College London, using data from the ZOE COVID Symptom study app, found the odds of developing long COVID after infection were 20 percent to 50 percent lower during the Omicron wave in the UK compared to Delta. The figure varied depending on the patient’s age and the timing of their last vaccination. Long COVID, which includes prolonged symptoms ranging from fatigue to “brain fog,” can be debilitating and continue for weeks or
A good photo speaks more than a thousand words. “Shooting: The Pulitzer Prize Photographs Exhibition,” which opened on June 23, invites visitors to witness critical moments in history from around the world during the past 80 years, through the lenses of photojournalists. “Shooting: The Pulitzer Prize Photographs Exhibition” is hosted by Cynthia International and Mediasphere Communications. The exhibition showcases photographs from 1940s to 2022, ranging from World War II, the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights Movement, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the 1998 Sudan famine to the 9/11 attacks and the Hong Kong protests. With a total of 138 photographs
Where do you want to go for the summer vacation? (1/3) 放暑假你想去哪裡玩？（一） A: What are you searching for on the Internet? B: The summer vacation has begun, so I’m searching for travel destinations. A: Google recently published a list of the most searched places in Taiwan, perhaps you could use it as a reference. B: Let me see. . . How come the top spot is a 7-Eleven? A: 你在網路上搜尋什麼？ B: 開始放暑假了，我在搜尋旅遊的景點。 A: 前陣子Google公布了台灣的年度熱搜地點，或許你可以參考一下。 B: 我看看……榜首怎麼是一家7-Eleven便利商店？ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）