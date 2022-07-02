GO! ENGLISH 英語趴趴夠

English for Daily Life: Health 日常英語 X 國中會考【保健情境】

編 審: 致理科技大學講座教授 陳超明 / 編 寫: 英語教學博士 張迪





Jack and Zoe are talking on the phone about Jack’s “3+4” quarantine.

杰克、柔伊在電話中談論他進行“3+4”防疫隔離的事。

Zoe: Welcome back to Taiwan.

Jack: Thank you. My three-day quarantine is over.

Now I can finally hang out with my friends.

Zoe: After the quarantine, travelers must practice

“self-health monitoring” for four days!

So you should not hang out with your friends.

Jack: Oh, no… I almost forget it.

必備單字

1. health n.

健康（國中基本1200字）

2. forget n.

忘記（國中基本1200字）

實用字詞

1. hang out

一起玩、一起打發時間…

2. quarantine 隔離、檢疫

home quarantine 居家隔離

quarantine hotel 防疫旅館

閱讀技巧：

將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Travelers must practice／

“self-health monitoring”／for four days!

旅客必須進行／自主健康管理／四天的！

斷句練習：

So you should not hang out with your friends.

解答：

So you should not／hang out／with your friends.

所以你不該／一起玩／和朋友們。

考題練習：

TOEIC Bridge測驗 X 國中會考題型

1. How long is Jack’s quarantine period?

(A) 1 week

(B) 2 weeks

(C) 3 weeks

2. What does Jack want to do?

(A) Go travel with friends

(B) Hang out with travelers

(C) Hang out with friends

3. How long is self-health monitoring?

(A) 3 days

(B) 4 days

(C) 7 days

解答：

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (B)

文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw