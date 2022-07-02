The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels, starting this month.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Teaching Center.” Watch this space!
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。本月起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，即將為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
Microsoft is ending Internet Explorer support IE 瀏覽器走入歷史 學職場退休、辭職、下台英文 網路世代熟悉的Windows瀏覽器Internet Explorer（IE），因為近年使用者大幅減少，加上微軟推出的新瀏覽器Edge，在上周三停止技術支援，也代表IE正式退場、走入歷史。本次就讓我們來從國外相關報導學習如何用英文表達「退場」吧！ 退休、辭職、下台？ retire (v) 代表「退休」，相關名詞有retirement「退休」、retiree「退休人士 ，通常在屆齡退休時使用。 Mr. Schmidt’s retirement party will be held at the seafood restaurant next Friday. （施密特先生的退休宴將於下週五在海鮮餐廳舉行。） 另外，同樣是離開工作崗位，「辭職」是resign (v)，名詞為resignation。片語resign to 則代表「把…託付給、委託」的意思。 After Mr. Sutton’s resignation, Ms. Lambert took over his responsibilities. （沙頓先生辭職後，由蘭柏小姐接管他的職責。） She resigned her children to the care of her brother.（她把孩子交給她哥哥照管。） step down 退場、退位 而同樣是描述辭職的單字還有step down (v)「退場、退位、下台」，通常是表達政治人物（或高階主管）辭職、離開現有職務。 The CEO of QuaKing Inc. stepped down amid a scandal involving insider trading and money laundering.（QuaKing公司的總裁因身陷內線交易和洗錢的醜聞而下台。） 「退場」相似的字詞還有bow out (v)，bow 當動詞為「鞠躬」，注意發音為[au]，而名詞bow有「領結、弓」等意思，發音為[o]。bow out 根據字面可以解釋為「下台一鞠躬」，也就是「結束」的意思。 To most people’s surprise, McLaughlin, the defending champion, bowed out in the first round of the tournament. （出乎大多數人意料的是，衛冕冠軍麥克拉倫在首輪比賽就被淘汰出局。） phase out (v)也可以用來描述「漸漸退場」，而phase (n)單做一個單字時則是stage「階段」的意思。 The company will gradually phase out the use of fluorescent lightbulbs. （公司將逐漸淘汰螢光燈泡的使用。） 要描述產品被「移除」，或公司、軍隊「撤離、撤出」則可用withdraw (v)這個字。 Due to financial concerns, Parkland city decided to withdraw
Why you should always learn on an empty stomach 肚子餓了嗎？先去讀書吧！ Hunger is a sensation that every human being on the planet has experienced at least once in their lifetime. The signals of hunger — the sharp hunger pangs and grumbling stomach noises — often grow in __1__ until the thought of food overwhelms every other thought in our mind. So, it’s a bit surprising that researchers at Yale Medical School recently found that hunger can actually __2__. The research team had been studying the hormone ghrelin and the path it takes through the body. Ghrelin is produced by the stomach and is supposed to stimulate a part of our brain called
The Omicron variant of coronavirus is less likely to cause long COVID than previous variants, according to the first peer-reviewed study of its kind from the UK. Researchers at King’s College London, using data from the ZOE COVID Symptom study app, found the odds of developing long COVID after infection were 20 percent to 50 percent lower during the Omicron wave in the UK compared to Delta. The figure varied depending on the patient’s age and the timing of their last vaccination. Long COVID, which includes prolonged symptoms ranging from fatigue to “brain fog,” can be debilitating and continue for weeks or
A good photo speaks more than a thousand words. “Shooting: The Pulitzer Prize Photographs Exhibition,” which opened on June 23, invites visitors to witness critical moments in history from around the world during the past 80 years, through the lenses of photojournalists. “Shooting: The Pulitzer Prize Photographs Exhibition” is hosted by Cynthia International and Mediasphere Communications. The exhibition showcases photographs from 1940s to 2022, ranging from World War II, the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights Movement, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the 1998 Sudan famine to the 9/11 attacks and the Hong Kong protests. With a total of 138 photographs