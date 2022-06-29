SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Where do you want to go for the summer vacation? (1/3) 放暑假你想去哪裡玩？（一）

A: What are you searching for on the Internet?

B: The summer vacation has begun, so I’m searching for travel destinations.

A: Google recently published a list of the most searched places in Taiwan, perhaps you could use it as a reference.

A consumer shops at a 7-Eleven convenience store. 消費者前往7-Eleven便利商店購物。 Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven 照片︰業者提供

B: Let me see. . . How come the top spot is a 7-Eleven?

A: 你在網路上搜尋什麼？

B: 開始放暑假了，我在搜尋旅遊的景點。

A: 前陣子Google公布了台灣的年度熱搜地點，或許你可以參考一下。

B: 我看看……榜首怎麼是一家7-Eleven便利商店？

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）