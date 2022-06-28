The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels, starting this month.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Teaching Center.” Watch this space!
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。本月起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，即將為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
A netizen encountered “a” strange creature that looked like a cockroach but had “legs on its back.” She took a photograph of the creature, which she said made her feel nauseous, and posted it on the Internet, looking for answers about what it was. When other people online saw the photo, they could not help but laugh, as it turned out to be a huntsman spider ingesting a cockroach, not a “strange creature” at all. They strongly advised the original poster not to harm the “cockroach killer.” As it turns out, the original poster hadn’t recognized the “beneficial spider” and had
Musical ‘The Lion King’ is touring Taiwan again (1/3) 音樂劇《獅子王》再度來台巡演（一） A: The musical “The Lion King” is touring Taiwan. Do you want to go with me? B: OK. I’ve watched Disney’s animated film and also a live-action adaptation, but I’ve never seen the musical. A: The musical tells the story of the adventures of Prince Simba as a young lion. However, the live performance is stunning. B: The songs from the musical are really great. I especially love “Circle of Life” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” I can’t wait for the live show. A: 音樂劇《獅子王》來台灣巡演了！你想要跟我去看嗎？ B: 好啊，我之前看過迪士尼的動畫版，還看過真人版電影，不過從來沒看過音樂劇。 A: 音樂劇也是關於獅子辛巴的冒險故事，不過現場演出更震撼。 B: 劇中的名曲都很好聽，我超愛《Circle of Life》、《Can You Feel the Love
Musical ‘The Lion King’ is touring Taiwan again (3/3) 音樂劇《獅子王》再度來台巡演（三） A: Aside from “The Lion King,” two other fantastic musicals, “Cats” and “Notre-Dame de Paris,” also toured Taiwan earlier this year. B: “Cats” has been called one of the four greatest musicals of all time. A: And the other three? B: They are: “Les Miserables,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Miss Saigon.” A: 除了《獅子王》，今年曾來台的音樂劇《貓》、法文音樂劇《鐘樓怪人》也都蠻好看的。 B: 《貓》還被稱為四大音樂劇之一呢。 A: 那另外三部是？ B: 另外三部包括《悲慘世界》、《歌劇魅影》、《西貢小姐》。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Musical ‘The Lion King’ is touring Taiwan again (2/3) 音樂劇《獅子王》再度來台巡演（二） A: Which places will “The Lion King” tour stopover at? B: There will be performances at Taipei Arena and National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts – with a total of 49 shows. A: Last time I saw a performance at Taipei Arena there was a really annoying echo. B: Then let’s see it at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts. A: 《獅子王》會在哪裡巡演？ B: 它會在台北小巨蛋及高雄衛武營演出，北高共演出四十九場。 A: 我上次去小巨蛋看表演，覺得音響的回音有點吵。 B: 那這次我們就去衛武營看好了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）