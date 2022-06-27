The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels, starting this month.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Teaching Center.” Watch this space!
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。本月起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，即將為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
A Google software engineer was suspended after going public with his claims of encountering “sentient” artificial intelligence on the company’s servers — spurring a debate about how and whether AI can achieve consciousness. Researchers say it’s an unfortunate distraction from more pressing issues in the industry. The engineer, Blake Lemoine, said he believed that Google’s AI chatbot was capable of expressing human emotion, and that the company would need to address the resulting ethical ramifications. Google put him on leave for sharing confidential information and said his concerns had no basis in fact — a view widely held in the AI
Disney’s latest animation film “Lightyear,” which features two women sharing a kiss, has been denied release in 14 Muslim-majority countries and regions, a source close to the company said. “Lightyear” is a spin-off of the popular Toy Story film series, serving as an origin story for the main character Buzz Lightyear. The film follows the legendary Space Ranger after he is marooned on a hostile planet alongside his commander and their crew. One scene depicts Buzz’s best friend Alisha Hawthorne kissing her wife. Walt Disney Co. has tried to navigate differing public and political attitudes on LGBTQ issues. However, some countries across
A netizen encountered “a” strange creature that looked like a cockroach but had “legs on its back.” She took a photograph of the creature, which she said made her feel nauseous, and posted it on the Internet, looking for answers about what it was. When other people online saw the photo, they could not help but laugh, as it turned out to be a huntsman spider ingesting a cockroach, not a “strange creature” at all. They strongly advised the original poster not to harm the “cockroach killer.” As it turns out, the original poster hadn’t recognized the “beneficial spider” and had
Musical ‘The Lion King’ is touring Taiwan again (1/3) 音樂劇《獅子王》再度來台巡演（一） A: The musical “The Lion King” is touring Taiwan. Do you want to go with me? B: OK. I’ve watched Disney’s animated film and also a live-action adaptation, but I’ve never seen the musical. A: The musical tells the story of the adventures of Prince Simba as a young lion. However, the live performance is stunning. B: The songs from the musical are really great. I especially love “Circle of Life” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” I can’t wait for the live show. A: 音樂劇《獅子王》來台灣巡演了！你想要跟我去看嗎？ B: 好啊，我之前看過迪士尼的動畫版，還看過真人版電影，不過從來沒看過音樂劇。 A: 音樂劇也是關於獅子辛巴的冒險故事，不過現場演出更震撼。 B: 劇中的名曲都很好聽，我超愛《Circle of Life》、《Can You Feel the Love