A Google software engineer was suspended after going public with his claims of encountering “sentient” artificial intelligence on the company’s servers — spurring a debate about how and whether AI can achieve consciousness. Researchers say it’s an unfortunate distraction from more pressing issues in the industry.
The engineer, Blake Lemoine, said he believed that Google’s AI chatbot was capable of expressing human emotion, and that the company would need to address the resulting ethical ramifications. Google put him on leave for sharing confidential information and said his concerns had no basis in fact — a view widely held in the AI community. What’s more important, researchers say, is addressing issues like whether AI can engender real-world harm and prejudice, whether actual humans are exploited in the training of AI, and how the major technology companies act as gatekeepers of the development of the tech.
Lemoine’s stance may also make it easier for tech companies to abdicate responsibility for AI-driven decisions, said Emily Bender, a professor of computational linguistics at the University of Washington. “Lots of effort has been put into this sideshow,” she said. “The problem is, the more this technology gets sold as artificial intelligence — let alone something sentient — the more people are willing to go along with AI systems” that can cause real-world harm.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
Bender pointed to examples in job hiring and grading students, which can carry embedded prejudice depending on what data sets were used to train the AI. If the focus is on the system’s apparent sentience, Bender said, it creates a distance from the AI creators’ direct responsibility for any flaws or biases in the programs.
The debate over sentience in robots has been carried out alongside science fiction portrayal in popular culture, in stories and movies with AI romantic partners or AI villains. So the debate had an easy path to the mainstream. “Instead of discussing the harms of these companies,” such as sexism, racism and centralization of power created by these AI systems, everyone “spent the whole weekend discussing sentience,” Timnit Gebru, formerly co-lead of Google’s ethical AI group, said on Twitter. “Derailing mission accomplished.”
Putting an emphasis on AI sentience would have given Google the leeway to blame the issue on the intelligent AI making such a decision, Bender said. “The company could say, ‘Oh, the software made a mistake,’” she said. “Well no, your company created that software. You are accountable for that mistake. And the discourse about sentience muddies that in bad ways.”
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
The earliest chatbots of the 1960s and ’70s, including ELIZA and PARRY, generated headlines for their ability to be conversational with humans. In more recent years, the GPT-3 language model from OpenAI, the lab founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and others, has demonstrated even more cutting-edge abilities, including the ability to read and write. But from a scientific perspective, there is no evidence that human intelligence or consciousness are embedded in these systems, said Bart Selman, a professor of computer science at Cornell University who studies artificial intelligence.
(Bloomberg)
谷歌一名軟體工程師因聲稱在公司伺服器上遇到「有感情」的人工智慧而遭停職──這引起了熱議，爭論人工智慧如何及是否能夠有意識。研究人員表示，很不幸這分散了對人工智慧中更迫切問題的注意力。
工程師布萊克‧勒莫因表示，他相信谷歌的人工智慧聊天機器人能夠表達人類的情感，谷歌公司需要解決由此產生的道德後果。谷歌令其休假，理由是他分享了機密資訊，並表示他的擔憂其實並無根據──此為人工智慧業界之普遍觀點。研究人員表示，更重要的是解決人工智慧是否會在現實世界中造成傷害與偏見、訓練人工智慧時是否有真人被剝削，以及大型科技公司如何作為技術發展的守門人等問題。
華盛頓大學電腦語言學教授艾蜜莉‧班德表示，勒莫因的立場也可能讓科技公司對人工智慧所做的決策更容易卸責。她說：「這個枝節問題花了大家很多力氣」。「問題是，這項技術被當做人工智慧出售得越多──更不用說是有感情的東西──就有越多人願意接受（這可對現實世界造成傷害的）人工智慧系統」。
班德以徵才及學生評分為例，說明這可能帶有嵌入的偏見，端看用於訓練人工智慧的資料集為何。班德說，如果把焦點集中在系統有明顯的感知力，它就會讓人工智慧創建者與程式中任何缺陷或偏見所需負的直接責任脫鉤。
關於機器人感知能力的爭論，與流行文化中的科幻小說、故事及電影對AI情人或AI惡棍的描繪並行。因而論辨很容易成為主流 ，「而沒有討論這些公司的危害」，例如這些人工智慧系統所造成的性別歧視、種族主義和權力集中，每個人「整個週末都在討論感知」，前谷歌人工智慧倫理小組聯合負責人蒂姆尼特‧蓋布魯在推特上說道，「轉移注意力的任務完成」。
班德說，將重點放在 AI 感知上會讓谷歌有迴旋餘地，將問題歸咎於智慧AI做出此決定。「公司可能會說，『喔，是軟體出錯了』」，她說。「嗯，不對，你的公司創建了那個軟體。你要為這個錯誤負責。但關於感知的討論很糟糕地讓這一點模糊掉了」。
一九六○年代和七○年代最早的聊天機器人，包括ELIZA和PARRY，因其與人類對話的能力而成為頭條新聞。近年來，特斯拉執行長伊隆‧馬斯克等人創立的實驗室OpenAI的GPT-3語言模型展示了更先進的能力，包括讀寫能力。但從科學的角度來看，並沒有證據顯示人類的智能或意識嵌入在這些系統中，康乃爾大學研究人工智慧電腦科學教授巴特‧塞爾曼說。
（台北時報林俐凱編譯）
On the evening of May 10, an elderly married couple drove their van to the end of a harbor embankment in Haomei Borough in Chiayi County’s Budai Township to watch the sunset, but when they were driving away, the driver accidentally reversed the van so that it fell into the sea. The couple hurriedly climbed onto the van’s roof and waited for assistance. When coast guards on duty at the Haomei Borough Inspection Office of the Coast Guard Administration’s Central Branch Offshore Flotilla 4 spotted the couple, four coast guards rushed to the scene with rescue equipment. First they guided the
五六月是畢業季，近兩年受到疫情影響，畢業生只能參加線上畢業典禮，完成校園的最後一哩路。但無論如何，懷抱夢想與抱負，大步邁向人生就是最重要且值得被祝福的。今年五月，流行音樂歌手泰勒絲（Taylor Swift）受紐約大學之邀於畢業典禮致詞，她的演說金句也受到外界讚賞，本次就讓我們從她的演說內容來認識多益測驗相關單字吧！ commencement address 畢業致詞 「畢業典禮」經常用commencement來形容，而這個單字當動詞commence時是代表「開始」（begin）的意思。需要注意的是commence和commerce「商業、貿易」拼法相似，但意思完全不同。 The construction of the stadium is scheduled to commence next month. （體育場興建工程預計從下個月開始。） Many retailers have increased their investment in mobile commerce since the outbreak of the pandemic. （許多零售商自疫情爆發後，開始增加他們在行動商務上的投資。） 泰勒絲在她的畢業致詞（commencement address）中分享了她的人生經歷和體悟，並祝福所有即將踏入社會，或迎接下一段人生旅程的畢業生們。 I will, however, give you some life hacks I wish I knew when I was starting out my dreams of a career, and navigating life, love, pressure, choices, shame, hope and friendship. （我將會提供一些希望我在職業生涯開始時，以及在面對生活、愛情、壓力、選擇、羞恥、希望和友誼時就能知道的生活小竅門。） hack (v)常見的解釋是科技上的「駭入」，當名詞時則是hacker「駭客」。但在此hack解釋為處理某些活動和事情上的「策略、技巧」。 The IT department discovered that the company’s computer system was hacked. （資訊部門發現公司的電腦系統被駭入。） This Web page provides some practical shortcuts and hacks for Mac users. （這個網頁提供了Mac使用者一些實用的捷徑和竅門。） navigate (v)「導航、（用地圖）找到方向或位置」，這個單字也可以用在電腦網路的使用上，代表找到想要的資訊等。 The company’s Web site is well-designed so it’s easy to navigate. （這公司的網頁設計非常好，所以很容易找到所需的資訊。） It’s better to ask a real estate agent
Can hand dryers spread bacteria around? (2/3) 防疫抗菌該用烘手機？（二） A: The University of Leeds in the UK has carried out a similar study. B: What did the study find? A: The experiment showed that whether it is a warm-air or a high-powered jet-air hand dryer, the germ count within a 1m circumference of the dryer increases by many multiples. B: I see, then during the pandemic I’ll switch to using paper towels. A: 英國里茲大學也有類似的研究。 B: 研究結果如何？ A: 實驗發現使用烘手機，不論是加熱式還是噴射氣流式，周圍一公尺內的細菌量會增加好幾倍。 B: 那在疫情期間我還是改用擦手紙好了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Can hand dryers spread bacteria around? (1/3) 防疫抗菌該用烘手機？（一） A: Eh? How come you’re still using a hand dryer? B: After washing my hands I use a hand dryer to dry them. It’s more environmentally friendly than using paper towels. Why do you ask? A: Researchers from Kaohsiung Municipal Ta-Tung Hospital carried out an experiment and discovered that using a hand dryer may increase the amount of bacteria on your hands. B: Oh really? So that means the more you wash your hands, the dirtier they become? A: 咦，你怎麼還在用烘手機？ B: 我洗手後會把手烘乾，這樣比用擦手紙環保，怎麼了？ A: 根據高雄市立大同醫院的實測，使用烘手機後，手部的細菌量反而可能會增加。 B: 是喔，那不是越洗越髒嗎？ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）