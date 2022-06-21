‘Lightyear’ banned in 14 markets for same-sex kiss scene 電影巴斯光年女女接吻太敏感 14國家地區禁上映

Disney’s latest animation film “Lightyear,” which features two women sharing a kiss, has been denied release in 14 Muslim-majority countries and regions, a source close to the company said.

“Lightyear” is a spin-off of the popular Toy Story film series, serving as an origin story for the main character Buzz Lightyear. The film follows the legendary Space Ranger after he is marooned on a hostile planet alongside his commander and their crew.

One scene depicts Buzz’s best friend Alisha Hawthorne kissing her wife.

Walt Disney Co. has tried to navigate differing public and political attitudes on LGBTQ issues. However, some countries across Asia and the Middle East have refused to give the “Toy Story” spinoff a showing.

According to reports, Disney has refused to make any cuts, offering the film “as is” in all markets.

As a result, a total of 14 countries and territories where the company wanted to show “Lightyear” have not granted the film a release, including Malaysia, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Syria.

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

一位與美國迪士尼公司關係密切的消息人士透露，迪士尼最新動畫電影「巴斯光年」因為有女女接吻片段，已被十四個人口以穆斯林為主的國家和地區拒絕上映。

這部片講述熱門動畫電影系列「玩具總動員」主角之一「巴斯光年」的起源故事，描繪他和太空騎警同僚因為任務出了意外而被迫在外星球上生存的經歷。

電影其中一幕是巴斯光年最好的朋友亞里莎．霍松親吻她的妻子。

迪士尼公司試圖在LGBTQ（同性戀、雙性戀、跨性別及酷兒）議題上駕馭不同的公眾和政治態度，但亞洲和中東地區部分國家拒絕上映這部「玩具總動員」外傳電影。

據瞭解，迪士尼已拒絕任何剪輯，想在所有市場「依照原樣」提供電影。

迪士尼希望放映的「巴斯光年」，共有十四個國家和地區並未點頭批准，包含馬來西亞、埃及、伊拉克、約旦、阿拉伯聯合大公國和敘利亞等。

（中央社）