The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels, starting this month.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Teaching Center.” Watch this space!
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。本月起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，即將為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
On the evening of May 10, an elderly married couple drove their van to the end of a harbor embankment in Haomei Borough in Chiayi County’s Budai Township to watch the sunset, but when they were driving away, the driver accidentally reversed the van so that it fell into the sea. The couple hurriedly climbed onto the van’s roof and waited for assistance. When coast guards on duty at the Haomei Borough Inspection Office of the Coast Guard Administration’s Central Branch Offshore Flotilla 4 spotted the couple, four coast guards rushed to the scene with rescue equipment. First they guided the
五六月是畢業季，近兩年受到疫情影響，畢業生只能參加線上畢業典禮，完成校園的最後一哩路。但無論如何，懷抱夢想與抱負，大步邁向人生就是最重要且值得被祝福的。今年五月，流行音樂歌手泰勒絲（Taylor Swift）受紐約大學之邀於畢業典禮致詞，她的演說金句也受到外界讚賞，本次就讓我們從她的演說內容來認識多益測驗相關單字吧！ commencement address 畢業致詞 「畢業典禮」經常用commencement來形容，而這個單字當動詞commence時是代表「開始」（begin）的意思。需要注意的是commence和commerce「商業、貿易」拼法相似，但意思完全不同。 The construction of the stadium is scheduled to commence next month. （體育場興建工程預計從下個月開始。） Many retailers have increased their investment in mobile commerce since the outbreak of the pandemic. （許多零售商自疫情爆發後，開始增加他們在行動商務上的投資。） 泰勒絲在她的畢業致詞（commencement address）中分享了她的人生經歷和體悟，並祝福所有即將踏入社會，或迎接下一段人生旅程的畢業生們。 I will, however, give you some life hacks I wish I knew when I was starting out my dreams of a career, and navigating life, love, pressure, choices, shame, hope and friendship. （我將會提供一些希望我在職業生涯開始時，以及在面對生活、愛情、壓力、選擇、羞恥、希望和友誼時就能知道的生活小竅門。） hack (v)常見的解釋是科技上的「駭入」，當名詞時則是hacker「駭客」。但在此hack解釋為處理某些活動和事情上的「策略、技巧」。 The IT department discovered that the company’s computer system was hacked. （資訊部門發現公司的電腦系統被駭入。） This Web page provides some practical shortcuts and hacks for Mac users. （這個網頁提供了Mac使用者一些實用的捷徑和竅門。） navigate (v)「導航、（用地圖）找到方向或位置」，這個單字也可以用在電腦網路的使用上，代表找到想要的資訊等。 The company’s Web site is well-designed so it’s easy to navigate. （這公司的網頁設計非常好，所以很容易找到所需的資訊。） It’s better to ask a real estate agent
Can hand dryers spread bacteria around? (2/3) 防疫抗菌該用烘手機？（二） A: The University of Leeds in the UK has carried out a similar study. B: What did the study find? A: The experiment showed that whether it is a warm-air or a high-powered jet-air hand dryer, the germ count within a 1m circumference of the dryer increases by many multiples. B: I see, then during the pandemic I’ll switch to using paper towels. A: 英國里茲大學也有類似的研究。 B: 研究結果如何？ A: 實驗發現使用烘手機，不論是加熱式還是噴射氣流式，周圍一公尺內的細菌量會增加好幾倍。 B: 那在疫情期間我還是改用擦手紙好了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Can hand dryers spread bacteria around? (1/3) 防疫抗菌該用烘手機？（一） A: Eh? How come you’re still using a hand dryer? B: After washing my hands I use a hand dryer to dry them. It’s more environmentally friendly than using paper towels. Why do you ask? A: Researchers from Kaohsiung Municipal Ta-Tung Hospital carried out an experiment and discovered that using a hand dryer may increase the amount of bacteria on your hands. B: Oh really? So that means the more you wash your hands, the dirtier they become? A: 咦，你怎麼還在用烘手機？ B: 我洗手後會把手烘乾，這樣比用擦手紙環保，怎麼了？ A: 根據高雄市立大同醫院的實測，使用烘手機後，手部的細菌量反而可能會增加。 B: 是喔，那不是越洗越髒嗎？ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）