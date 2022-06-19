The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels, starting this month.
Regardless of age, French women are always spontaneous, elegant, dazzling and candid. Their charisma and charm are always turning heads on the street. Such charm has even earned them the title “the most beautiful people in the world.” However, to exude a classic French style from head to toe takes some learning. The following five points teach you how to become a chic French lady. 1. Minimalist skin care with natural formula treatments There is a saying that the essence of French women’s skin care is moisturizer. For them, skin care is a daily routine. Building a minimalist skin care regimen,
Jellyfish — beautiful and dangerous! 美麗的水母—迷人且危險！ Jellyfish are badly named. They are neither a fish nor made of jelly. Instead, their bodies are made up of 95% water and 5% solid matter. They have been in existence for at least half a billion years. Hence, they are older than dinosaurs. Surprisingly, they don’t have a brain, a heart, or lungs. You may wonder how they can possibly survive without these vital organs, but everything is for the best. They don’t have lungs because their skin is so thin that they can absorb oxygen through it. They don’t need a heart to pump blood because they don’t
On the evening of May 10, an elderly married couple drove their van to the end of a harbor embankment in Haomei Borough in Chiayi County’s Budai Township to watch the sunset, but when they were driving away, the driver accidentally reversed the van so that it fell into the sea. The couple hurriedly climbed onto the van’s roof and waited for assistance. When coast guards on duty at the Haomei Borough Inspection Office of the Coast Guard Administration’s Central Branch Offshore Flotilla 4 spotted the couple, four coast guards rushed to the scene with rescue equipment. First they guided the
The International Skating Union (ISU) voted to gradually raise the minimum competition age for senior figure skating competitions from 15 to 17 after a passionate debate at their congress on Tuesday last week. The decision came after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance while at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, when she was 15. Valieva’s case prompted questions over whether the minimum age for competitors in figure skating needed to be raised to protect minors. The minimum age for skaters will be 16 years old for the 2023-24 season and increase to 17 from the 2024-25 season