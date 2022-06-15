Coast guards save couple from sinking van 老夫妻堤岸看夕陽倒車落海 海巡成功救援

On the evening of May 10, an elderly married couple drove their van to the end of a harbor embankment in Haomei Borough in Chiayi County’s Budai Township to watch the sunset, but when they were driving away, the driver accidentally reversed the van so that it fell into the sea. The couple hurriedly climbed onto the van’s roof and waited for assistance.

When coast guards on duty at the Haomei Borough Inspection Office of the Coast Guard Administration’s Central Branch Offshore Flotilla 4 spotted the couple, four coast guards rushed to the scene with rescue equipment. First they guided the couple to climb onto a nearby raft, then they used a rope to haul the raft in close and, with the help of fishermen, ushered the elderly couple onto the shore. They then gave them thermal blankets so they would not get hypothermia. After taking the couple back to the inspection office, the coast guards let them have a hot drink and a rest. The couple had a fright but no external injuries. They thanked the coast guards for rescuing them and helping them calm down.

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

Only the roof of a van can be seen above the surface of the water after the vehicle slid into the sea in Chiayi County’s Budai Township on May 10. 一輛廂型車五月十日在嘉義縣布袋鎮滑入海中，僅剩車頂浮出水面。 Photo courtesy of Offshore Flotilla 4 照片：第四岸巡隊提供

一對年邁老夫婦，五月十日傍晚駕駛廂型車到嘉義縣布袋鎮好美里港區堤岸末端觀賞夕陽，但駕車離開時，倒車時不慎落海，夫婦倆就趕緊爬到車頂待援。

海巡署中部分署第四岸巡隊好美里安檢所值班人員發現，四名人員攜帶救援裝備前往救援。他們引導兩個人先爬到旁邊膠筏，再用繩索拉近，與漁民一同將老夫婦救援上岸，再提供保暖毛毯避免失溫，載回安檢所時又提供熱飲休息。夫婦僅受驚嚇無外傷，感謝海巡人員救援及安撫情緒。

（自由時報記者林宜樟）