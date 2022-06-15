On the evening of May 10, an elderly married couple drove their van to the end of a harbor embankment in Haomei Borough in Chiayi County’s Budai Township to watch the sunset, but when they were driving away, the driver accidentally reversed the van so that it fell into the sea. The couple hurriedly climbed onto the van’s roof and waited for assistance.
When coast guards on duty at the Haomei Borough Inspection Office of the Coast Guard Administration’s Central Branch Offshore Flotilla 4 spotted the couple, four coast guards rushed to the scene with rescue equipment. First they guided the couple to climb onto a nearby raft, then they used a rope to haul the raft in close and, with the help of fishermen, ushered the elderly couple onto the shore. They then gave them thermal blankets so they would not get hypothermia. After taking the couple back to the inspection office, the coast guards let them have a hot drink and a rest. The couple had a fright but no external injuries. They thanked the coast guards for rescuing them and helping them calm down.
(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)
Photo courtesy of Offshore Flotilla 4 照片：第四岸巡隊提供
一對年邁老夫婦，五月十日傍晚駕駛廂型車到嘉義縣布袋鎮好美里港區堤岸末端觀賞夕陽，但駕車離開時，倒車時不慎落海，夫婦倆就趕緊爬到車頂待援。
海巡署中部分署第四岸巡隊好美里安檢所值班人員發現，四名人員攜帶救援裝備前往救援。他們引導兩個人先爬到旁邊膠筏，再用繩索拉近，與漁民一同將老夫婦救援上岸，再提供保暖毛毯避免失溫，載回安檢所時又提供熱飲休息。夫婦僅受驚嚇無外傷，感謝海巡人員救援及安撫情緒。
（自由時報記者林宜樟）
Higher ‘summer electricity rates’ until Sept. 30 (2/3)「夏月電價」持續至九月（二） A: How are the summer electricity rates calculated? B: During the summer electricity rate period, each month the base level of electricity consumption is set at 120 kWh. Once you exceed this base level, you are charged at the higher “summer rates.” A: But doesn’t the average family consume over 400 kWh of electricity per month during summer? B: Yep. So during last summer, monthly electricity bills on average rose by NT$459. A: 夏月電價怎麼計算啊？ B: 夏月電價期間，每月的基本用電度數還是一百二十度，超過就要加錢。 A: 但一般家庭夏季每月的用電量不是四百多度？ B: 對啊，所以去年夏天，每月的電費約增加四百五十九元。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Actor Johnny Depp wins defamation case 「陪審團」裁定強尼戴普勝訴 英文怎麼說？ 著名好萊塢演員強尼戴普與前妻安柏赫德的誹謗訴訟官司終於盛大落幕，想跟國外友人聊聊這場官司嗎？本次就讓我們從整起案子的重要關鍵用語與概念，來認識多益測驗相關的重要字彙吧！ 訴訟案的緣由 本起案件的由來是戴普前妻赫德在二○一八年投書《華盛頓郵報》影射他家暴，他為此對前妻提告，表示對方的defamation「誹謗」對自己的事業造成損害，赫德則反告對方律師對於受虐不實的指控。defamation來自於動詞defame，由「de去除」與「fame名聲」組成，意思就是去掉名聲，解釋為「誹謗」。 此外，「一般告訴」的動詞是sue，請務必小寫，不然就變成人名「蘇」了。控告的「訴訟案」則是lawsuit。如果是「公訴」則會變成prosecute，因此prosecutor就是「檢察官」的意思。 The divorced couple sued each other.（這對已離婚的伴侶互相提告。） The lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been the media focus for the past few weeks.（過去幾周，強尼戴普與安柏赫德之間的訴訟案一直是媒體的焦點。） Depp sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post. （戴普控告赫德在二○一八年，於《華盛頓郵報》社論對頁版撰寫的文章對他造成誹謗。） 備註：op-ed 是opposite the editorial page 的意思，代表社論對頁版的文章。 台美法制差異 台灣裁定法律案件多數是靠judge「法官」裁決，但是美國的法制是靠jury「陪審團」審判。每個jury由奇數的juror「陪審員」組成，可避免majority decision「多數決」審判時，票數平手的問題。然而本次的審判不是以多數決，而是unanimous「無異議決」，意思就是所有的陪審團成員必須要「全數同意」最後的ruling「決定」。 The seven-person jury reached a unanimous ruling stating that Johnny Depp will be granted more than $10 million. （七人陪審團一致裁定強尼戴普將獲得超過一千萬美元的賠償金。） 審判結果 在法官verdict「宣判」結果前，public opinion「輿論」的風向早已超越勝負，戴普已獲得了大眾的sympathy「同情心」與支持。 Regardless of the verdict, Johnny has won public sympathy over the process. （遑論宣判，強尼已在過程中贏得了大眾的同情心。） 宣判賠償金額時會使用award「頒獎、頒布」，而本次宣判結果分成兩種不同的賠償。分別為compensatory damages「補償性損害賠償（金）」，以及punitive damages「懲罰性損害賠償（金）」。形容詞compensatory 來自於動詞compensate，而punitive「懲罰」除了在法律中代表「處罰性」的意思，也可以用於形容「過高的利息」。 以下為本次審判結果： The jury awarded Depp US$10 million in compensatory damages and US$5 million in punitive damages. （陪審團判賠戴普一千萬美元補償性損害賠償金，與五百萬懲罰性損害賠償金。） The jury awarded Heard US$2 million in compensatory damages
Higher ‘summer electricity rates’ until Sept. 30 (3/3) 「夏月電價」持續至九月（三） A: I recently changed my air conditioner to an “energy label” model in the hope of being able to save electricity. B: If you use the air con together with an electric fan, it will help to circulate air around the room: you can save electricity this way too. A: Have you got any other special tips for saving electricity? B: You could raise the temperature by a few degrees. In our office, the air con is so powerful, sometimes everyone is wearing long sleeves. It’s a huge waste of electricity, and it’s environmentally unfriendly. A: 我最近換了有「節能標章」的冷氣，希望可以省電。 B:
Jellyfish — beautiful and dangerous! 美麗的水母—迷人且危險！ Jellyfish are badly named. They are neither a fish nor made of jelly. Instead, their bodies are made up of 95% water and 5% solid matter. They have been in existence for at least half a billion years. Hence, they are older than dinosaurs. Surprisingly, they don’t have a brain, a heart, or lungs. You may wonder how they can possibly survive without these vital organs, but everything is for the best. They don’t have lungs because their skin is so thin that they can absorb oxygen through it. They don’t need a heart to pump blood because they don’t